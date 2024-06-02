Talal Al-Awadhi: Our collaboration aims to advance digital payment technologies in Kuwait, especially for business owners.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance digital solutions and provide top-tier services to its merchant clientele, Gulf Bank has announced a strategic partnership with Ottu, a leading provider of digital payments management. This partnership aims to deliver outstanding services to both large companies and small and medium enterprisies (SMEs).

Through this agreement, Ottu will provide Gulf Bank’s merchant clients with an Online Payment Management System (OPMS) and an Application Programming Interface (API) that integrates all online sales channels and payment gateways into a single, unified dashboard.

Additionally, both existing and new Ottu clients will benefit from Gulf Bank's direct integration of electronic payment gateway services. This collaboration will enable clients on both sides to deliver exceptional services to their customers, and manage financial operations with ease.

Commenting on the partnership, Mr. Mohammad Al-Qattan, General Manager of Consumer Banking at Gulf Bank, said, "We are pleased to sign this partnership agreement, which combines Gulf Bank's extensive expertise in banking services with Ottu's innovative digital payment platform. This collaboration will allow us to mutually promote each other's services to our respective clients, as both Gulf Bank and Ottu are committed to leading innovation and providing outstanding customer experiences".

Al-Qattan highlighted that this strategic partnership marks a significant milestone in driving the ongoing digital transformation in the banking industry.

He noted that the collaboration would enable corporate clients and business owners to manage their digital payments seamlessly, enjoying a seamless a banking experience characterized by simplicity, speed, and security. They will have access to user-friendly payment gateways and a wide range of innovative financial solutions.

"We look forward to building a robust partnership that will lead to mutual growth and success for both parties, reflecting our shared commitment to helping companies and merchants to grow and expand their businesses through innovative digital solutions. This will ensure their integration into the rapidly evolving world of digital banking services," he concluded.



Talal Al-Awadhi, CEO of Ottu, also expressed his enthusiasm stating: "We are pleased with the strategic collaboration we have established with Gulf Bank, representing a strong partnership aimed at enhancing digital payments in Kuwait.”

He added: “We aspire to go beyond simple technological development; we see this partnership as a realization of our vision to support the future of digital banking services and boost economic growth in Kuwait. By empowering companies and business owners to achieve new heights in digital payments, we aim to provide a seamless and advanced payment experience.”

