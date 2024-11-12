Hashim Al-Aqeel: We are delighted to partner with Gulf Bank and assist its clients in growing and expanding their businesses.

In its ongoing efforts to support small and medium enterprises (SMEs), Gulf Bank has signed a partnership agreement with Omnifintec, a financial services and solutions company, to provide comprehensive advisory and business services to its SME clients. This partnership aims to enhance their business activities and assist them in growing and expanding their operations.

Gulf Bank's SME clients will have access to a wide range of quality services offered by Omnifintec, including a complimentary initial assessment to identify key areas for business improvement and development. Omnifintec will charge a fee not exceeding 10% of the profit growth resulting from the consulting and services provided to clients.

Additionally, the company will offer clients customized dashboards for business intelligence, which are digital tools that visually display data in a simple format, enabling small and medium business owners to analyze their performance and make informed decisions based on this data. Training sessions on how to create customized business intelligence dashboards will also be provided.

Omnifintec's services for Gulf Bank's SME clients include financial data analysis and assessment, as well as an exclusive 10% discount on market research and feasibility studies.

On this occasion, Mr. Faisal Al-Adsani, General Manager of the Corporate Banking at Gulf Bank, stated: "This agreement aligns with Gulf Bank's strategy, which considers the SME sector a fundamental pillar. It aims to enhance the growth rates of corporate services and assist SMEs in expanding their product portfolios and banking services."

He added: "Alongside our exceptional banking services, Gulf Bank is dedicated to improving non-banking services for SMEs, enabling them to grow their businesses successfully. This, in turn, contributes to sustainable growth in the SME sector and the national economy as a whole.”

Hashim Al-Aqeel, Founder of Omnifintec, commented: "We are delighted to partner with Gulf Bank and provide our exceptional services to its SME clients. We are dedicated to helping them excel and achieve growth through our expertise and capabilities."

He further stated: "We take pride in being reliable partners, assisting leading companies in achieving outstanding results and sustainable success. Customer satisfaction is our top priority."