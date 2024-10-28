In recognition of Cybersecurity Awareness Month and in support of the "Diraya" campaign, Gulf Bank organized its Annual Cyber Awareness conference for its employees titled "You Are the Target," with the participation of cybersecurity experts from several well-known global companies, including Ernst & Young, SecurEyes, and CrowdStrike.

The seminar covered several critical topics related to cybersecurity, including the Cyber Threat Landscape, impact of artificial intelligence on corporate cybersecurity strategies, the use of AI in detecting and combating cyber-attacks, and its role in enhancing incident response capabilities.

It also addressed the legal and ethical challenges associated with AI applications in cybersecurity, alongside empowering companies to implement smart solutions to strengthen cybersecurity and identify potential vulnerabilities within systems and applications.

Gulf Bank remains committed to staying abreast of rapid developments in the field of cybersecurity, whether related to prevalent threats or available defense measures. This is achieved through continuous training and adherence to the latest and best policies and protection programs, reaffirming the Bank's dedication to providing a secure and resilient work environment across all banking transactions.

The Bank maintains the highest levels of security and protection, parallel to its significant investments in comprehensive technological solutions and skilled staff as part of its digital transformation journey – a cornerstone of its five-year strategy.

Gulf Bank places a strong emphasis on tackling cybersecurity risks and ensuring the safety of customer data and transactions, through significant investments in human resources and continuous development of systems and technologies in the field of information security.

Furthermore, Gulf Bank plays a key role in supporting the "Diraya" campaign, overseen by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association. The Bank has made tangible contributions toward achieving the campaign's goals by promoting financial literacy within the community and increasing awareness of the banking sector's role, as well as how customers can best utilize the diverse services provided by banks.

Gulf Bank contributes to the success of the "Diraya" campaign by distributing educational content across a range of platforms, from social media to traditional outlets such as newspapers, radio, and television, aiming to reach a broad audience.

The Bank is actively involved in the campaign’s initiatives, with a focus on educating customers about their rights when dealing with banks, following the Central Bank of Kuwait's guidelines. It also highlights the importance of securing personal data and bank accounts, and promotes safe practices for using banking cards, especially as financial services rapidly evolve and fraud attempts increase.