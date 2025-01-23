Salma Al-Hajjaj: “We are proud to be part of this pivotal initiative, which aligns with our core values of fostering a fair and diverse workplace.”

In a groundbreaking move toward fostering an inclusive and diverse workplace, Gulf Bank has joined the Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion (DEI) Matrix, an initiative by the American Business Council (ABCK) - AmCham Kuwait, in collaboration with the Kuwait Women’s Economic Empowerment Platform (KWEEP). The announcement took place during a signing ceremony at the Grand Hyatt Hotel, attended by prominent figures from both the public and private sectors.

The DEI Matrix is an innovative framework designed to help organizations integrate diversity, equity, and inclusion practices into their operations. By joining the matrix, participating companies commit to creating an inclusive work environment that upholds the fundamental values of equality and equal opportunity for all employees. Moreover, they are dedicated to achieving key performance indicators (KPIs) for the matrix, with a target of at least 85% by the end of 2025. Companies that surpass this benchmark will earn the DEL badge, issued by AmCham Kuwait and KWEEP, valid for the next two years.

Following the signing of the initiative, Mrs. Salma Al-Hajjaj, Gulf Bank’s General Manager of Human Resources, remarked: “We are proud to be part of this pivotal initiative, which aligns with our core values of fostering a fair and diverse workplace.” She added, “Our commitment to the DEI Matrix marks a major milestone in our efforts to promote inclusivity and ensure equal opportunities for all our employees and clients.”

She further emphasized: “Starting today, we view this initiative as an integral part of Gulf Bank’s strategy to cultivate an institutional culture that fosters innovation and diversity. This will not only enhance the work environment but also enable us to deliver the best banking solutions for our customers. It reflects our strong commitment to our leadership in corporate social responsibility and our significant contributions to building a sustainable economic community.”

In a related note, Mrs. Al-Hajjaj highlighted Gulf Bank's receipt of several prestigious awards in 2024, underscoring the bank's commitment to sustainability, diversity, and inclusion. Notably, Gulf Bank was honored with the "Best in Sustainable Development in the Workplace" award at the Gulf International CSR Conference in Bahrain. Additionally, the bank received the "Best in Kuwait for Social Responsibility" award from Euromoney magazine, recognizing its outstanding commitment to social sustainability and empowerment initiatives. Furthermore, Gulf Bank was acknowledged for its leadership in implementing impactful diversity and inclusion initiatives, earning the "Best Diversity and Inclusion Initiative in MENA" award from MEED.

These awards reinforce Gulf Bank's dedication to promoting sustainability principles and fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace that ensures equal opportunities for all.

She also emphasized Gulf Bank’s success over the past decade in increasing the number of female leaders within the Bank from 10% to 30%, with women now comprising 42% of the Bank’s total workforce. Furthermore, Gulf Bank is the first Kuwaiti bank to eliminate all forms of discrimination between male and female employees, ensuring full equality in employee benefits. The bank is also one of the first signatories of the United Nations Women’s Empowerment Principles in Kuwait.