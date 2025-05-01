Visit Qatar signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Satguru Travel, a leading travel agency with a strong footprint across Africa, at the Arabian Travel Market (ATM) 2025 in Dubai. The partnership aims to position Qatar as a preferred destination for African travellers and expand its presence across the continent.

The MoU was signed by Mr. Saleh Al Nisf, Middle East and Africa Senior Manager- International Markets, Visit Qatar, and Mr. Prakash Lalchandani, Vice President of Satguru Travel Group.

Under the agreement, Visit Qatar and Satguru Travel will collaborate on the development of integrated, multi-channel marketing campaigns, leveraging Satguru’s extensive regional network, whilst also sharing market insights to better target and attract African visitors.

-Ends-

For media-related inquiries, please contact Visit Qatar’s Press Office on: pressoffice@visitqatar.qa

About Visit Qatar

Visit Qatar is the main arm of Qatar Tourism. Visit Qatar’s mission is to promote and expand tourism in Qatar by cultivating its rich culture, developing thrilling attractions, enhancing Qatar’s calendar, becoming the leading MICE destination in the region, diversifying events and luxury experiences. Visit Qatar is rooted in Service Excellence, boosting the entire tourism value chain, and increasing local and international visitor demand in Qatar. Through Visit Qatar’s network of international offices in priority markets, cutting-edge digital platforms, and marketing campaigns, Visit Qatar is expanding Qatar’s presence globally and enhancing the tourism sector.

Web: www.visitqatar.com