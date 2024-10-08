Sarah Al-Rifaai: We are dedicated to empowering young talents by providing training and development opportunities to help them achieve their fullest potential.

As part of its ongoing efforts to develop and enhance its employees' capabilities, Gulf Bank has launched the 10th edition of the Ajyal program, welcoming a new cohort of high potential employees with less than five years of experience at the bank. This program aims to refine their skills and support their professional and personal growth.

Gulf Bank has organized the Ajyal program in partnership with the American University of Kuwait. The Human Resources team continues to identify young talents and enhance their expertise, equipping various departments across the bank with exceptional banking professionals who can contribute effectively to strengthening the bank's position as the Bank of the Future.

The program is designed to provide new employees with a deeper understanding of banking operations, enhance both their individual and organizational capabilities, and foster a culture of performance excellence by applying their learning to real-world business challenges.

On this occasion, Ms. Sarah Al-Rifaai, Head of Talent and Business Development in the Human Resources Department at Gulf Bank, highlighted the rigorous selection process for participants, which includes personal interviews and general skills assessments.

Those chosen will embark on a thorough six-month learning journey aimed at developing key banking skills and preparing them to be high-performing professionals. This training is designed to equip them to implement the bank's long-term growth strategy and continually improve the customer experience.

Al-Rifaai emphasized the significance of empowering and training young talents to reach their full potential, aligning their capabilities with the highest global banking standards. This approach ensures they can contribute to achieving objectives and surpassing expectations in the banking sector. She also expressed pride in observing the numerous success stories of Ajyal graduates within the bank over the years.

Gulf Bank aims to be Kuwait's leading bank, fostering a diverse and inclusive workplace to deliver exceptional customer service while contributing sustainably to the community. Through its extensive branch network and innovative digital services, the bank empowers customers to conduct banking transactions conveniently and efficiently, ensuring a seamless experience.

In alignment with Kuwait Vision 2035, "New Kuwait," and its commitment to fostering collaborative partnerships, Gulf Bank is dedicated to driving robust sustainability initiatives across environmental, social, and governance (ESG) dimensions. The bank is committed to implementing strategically selected and diverse sustainability programs both internally and externally.