Gulf Bank is spreading the joy of Eid Al-Fitr with its customers and the public, by extending its "Ayadi" service to most of its branches and ITMs across Kuwait.

The "Ayadi" service is now available at most of Gulf Bank branches, totaling over 50 in number. Additionally, interactive Teller Machines (ITMs), are available at various locations including Crystal Tower, Al-Adan, Al-Salam (South Surra), Fahaheel (Xcite Mall), Hawally, Kuwait International Airport (T1), Mishref, Al-Fanar Mall, Al-Khiran Mall, and Sabah Al-Ahmad branch.



The bank offers its Private and Priority banking clients the chance to schedule cash deliveries through the concierge service. They can do so by dialing 22969955, specifying their preferred denominations, and arranging the delivery time.

The "Ayadi" service provides customers with fresh banknotes in denominations of KD20, KD10, KD5, and KD1, addressing the increased demand for new banknotes during the Eid Al Fitr celebrations.

Additionally, Gulf Bank offers its customers the Pay Link service via its mobile application featuring easy and simple steps.

