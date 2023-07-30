Sharefa Mohamad Ashraf: The joy I feel today is unforgettable and I thank Gulf Bank for always rewarding its customers

Mohammad AlQattan: We encourage everyone to save and increase their chances of winning the grand draw prize of KD 2 million

Gulf Bank welcomed Ms. Sharefa Mohamad Ghloum – the winner of the semi-annual AlDanah draw of KD 1 million – which took place amid a wide audience at the Avenues Mall, in the presence of representatives of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry and Ernst & Young

Following the completion of the award procedures, and the deposit of the KD 1 million into her personal account, the 20th millionaire of the AlDanah account, Ms. Ghloum, expressed her joy and happiness towards this unforgettable event and thanked Gulf Bank for always rewarding its customers.

The winner indicated that she was looking for a savings account that would provide customers with special prizes, and that nothing was better than the Al Danah Millionaire account. She further stated that she has had an AlDanah account for more than 13 years now, and that the majority of her family members have accounts at Gulf Bank as well.

On this occasion, Gulf Bank's General Manager of Consumer Banking, Mr. Mohammad Al-Qattan, said: “We congratulate Ms. Sharefa Mohamad Ghloum on winning the semi-annual AlDanah draw prize of KD 1 million. At Gulf Bank, we always strive to provide an exceptional and distinctive, banking experience for our customers. This is part of our community role in rewarding savers and encouraging a culture of saving.”

He added: “There are still many opportunities to win in the monthly, quarterly, semi-annual and annual draws and we are excited to continue rewarding our customers for saving in the Al Danah account. We encourage everyone to continue saving to increase their chances of winning the grand prize draw of KD 2 million, that is set to happen on January 18, 2024; keeping in mind that the last chance to deposit and qualify for the grand draw prize is September 30, 2023.”

The AlDanah account is one of the most rewarding savings accounts in Kuwait, with periodic draws that award valuable prizes and multiple benefits for account holders. Gulf Bank’s AlDanah account offers monthly opportunities to win KD 1,000 to ten lucky winners, in addition to two quarterly draws with KD 100,000 prizes each, a semi-annual draw prize of KD 1 million and a grand draw prize of KD 2 Million.

Moreover, to enter the upcoming draws, Gulf Bank customers can open an AlDanah account at any time, and to increase their chances of winning, account holders must either maintain the minimum deposit amount of KD 200 or increase their AlDanah savings. The higher the balance in an account, the more chances get accumulated over time. Additionally, opening an AlDanah account is now easier than ever, with customers being able to open their accounts online through Gulf Bank’s Online and Mobile Banking services.

The AlDanah Millionaire account provides a multitude of valuable services to its customers, including access to an exclusive AlDanah ATM card, that is ideal for depositing money into their account, any time. Account holders can now also calculate their chances of winning the monthly, quarterly and annual draws using the AlDanah Calculator, available on Gulf Bank’s Online and Mobile Banking App.