Najla Aleisa: Our mission goes beyond exceptional banking services… to reward our customers and support young entrepreneurs and SME owners.

As part of its strategy to deliver unique banking experiences and its ongoing efforts to strengthen its position as the most rewarding bank in Kuwait, Gulf Bank continues to roll out its distinctive initiative “Naqsat Alkhaleej,” Where it regularly surprises its customers with free meals and drinks, in collaboration with leading local restaurants, cafés, and stores.

Surprising customers weekly with complimentary meals and beverages in collaboration with leading local restaurants, cafés, and stores.

This initiative combines rewarding customers with supporting young entrepreneurs and owners of small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), reinforcing Gulf Bank’s role as a key partner in supporting the national economy. It also reaffirms the Bank’s commitment to providing meaningful experiences that bring it closer to the community especially the youth.

Through strategic partnerships with some of Kuwait’s most prominent local brands, Gulf Bank is shining a spotlight on youth initiatives and entrepreneurial talents that are shaping the SME sector in Kuwait. The Bank collaborates with several standout youth-driven brands such as San Ristorante, Matbakhy, Seeko, Toby’s, Yellow, Juice Time, and Fat Cup. These partnerships aim to support young business owners, increase the visibility of their ventures, and provide customers with innovative experiences that combine quality and creativity.

Engaging with Youth

Youth remain a central focus across all of Gulf Bank’s initiatives. The Bank strives to be present in the heart of their daily experiences through on-the-ground activities in universities and social spaces they frequent. These initiatives include sponsoring and participating in various university exhibitions such as those at Kuwait University, Abdullah Al-Salem University, the Public Authority for Applied Education and Training (PAAET), and the American University of Kuwait. The Bank also participated in the "Darrasaty" (My Studies) Exhibition to introduce students to Gulf Bank’s banking services and offer them exclusive products and instant rewards.

Through these collaborations, Gulf Bank delivers fun and innovative experiences that align with youth lifestyles and interests, reinforcing its role as the bank closest to the next generation.

Exceptional Experiences

“Naqsat Alkhaleej” has gained widespread engagement on social media, with customers sharing photos and videos of their experiences. This has helped raise awareness of the initiative and generate excitement and anticipation for the weekly giveaways. As a result, it supports increased sales and growth for SMEs by expanding their reach and attracting new customer segments.

On this occasion, Gulf Bank’s Head of Marketing, Ms. Najla Aleisa, stated:

“Our mission goes beyond offering exceptional banking services. We aim to reward our customers while also supporting young entrepreneurs and SME owners. Through the Naqsat Alkhaleej initiative, in collaboration with the best restaurants and local businesses, we strive to reward our customers and contribute to the national economy at the same time.”

She added:

“Our continued presence in universities and youth-centric spaces, and our support for their entrepreneurial ambitions, make Gulf Bank part of their daily lives—not just a financial service provider. Gulf Bank is also a main sponsor of the annual Company Program competition organized by INJAZ Kuwait, which aims to encourage high school and university students to explore entrepreneurship, teaching them how to establish and manage businesses and equipping them with leadership and management skills.”