Salma Al-Hajjaj: Our employees are the basis of our success and the secret of our excellence, and that is why we are keen to invest in their professional development

As part of its continuous effort to provide high-level training opportunities, Gulf Bank is equipping all its employees with extensive training and learning possibilities, through Coursera, one of the world’s largest online learning platforms – enabling them to have access to courses and certificates from prestigious educational institutions and universities.

Over the past decade, Coursera has become one of the most popular learning platforms around the world, providing thousands of online training and development courses that are available from anywhere and at any time. The platform provides training for various disciplines – ranging from professional and specialized courses to MBA and Certified Public Accountant certificates.

Furthermore, the platform also offers a range of features, including interactive videos, tests and assessments, that help employees acquire, and retain, information more effectively in multiple languages. Employees can also track their progress and performance feedback.

Gulf Bank's General Manager of Human Resources, Ms. Salma Al Hajjaj, commented saying: “The new service stems from Gulf Bank's commitment to continuously develop the professional skills of its employees.”

She added: "Our employees are the basis of our success and the secret of our excellence; hence, we are keen to invest in their professional and career development by providing them with excellent training and educational opportunities.”

She continued: “We will continue to develop our employees, keep them up-to-date with the latest technological developments, and provide the necessary support for talented individuals to develop themselves in order to acquire leadership positions.”

Al-Hajjaj concluded her statement saying: " “We are proud that Gulf Bank is one of the leading banks that invests generously in human capital to enhance the competencies of its employees, as they are the main focus to achieve our strategic objectives. And we will continue to provide them with the latest expertise and skills required to keep pace with the major developments that the banking industry is undergoing.”

Coursera’s General Manager for the Middle East and Africa, Kais Zribi, said: "Aligned with the ambitious objectives of the Kuwait Vision 2035 'New Kuwait,' it is crucial for companies in the country to develop high-performing teams capable of adapting to the latest economic changes. We are excited to partner with Gulf Bank on its talent transformation journey and elevate its capability-building efforts to a new level by offering a range of opportunities to its talent pool through Coursera. Together, we will empower Gulf Bank's workforce to thrive in the new economy as they contribute to the company's long-term growth and success."

Gulf Bank's vision is to be the leading Kuwaiti Bank of the Future. The Bank is constantly engaging and empowering its employees as part of an inclusive and diversified workplace in recognition of every employee’s role in delivering customer excellence and serving the community at large. With its extensive network of branches and innovative digital services, Gulf Bank is able to give its customers the choice of how and where to conduct their banking transactions, all while ensuring a simple and seamless banking experience.

Gulf Bank is committed to maintaining robust developments in sustainability at environmental, social and governance levels through diverse sustainability initiatives, strategically selected to benefit the Bank both internally and externally. Gulf Bank supports Kuwait Vision 2035 “New Kuwait” and works with various parties to achieve it.