As part of its continued support for the “Diraya” awareness campaign, Gulf Bank is reinforcing its efforts to educate customers on the importance of using secure platforms, such as the “Sahel” app, when paying for services offered by government entities.

Gulf Bank warned against relying too heavily on internet search engines, urging users to verify the authenticity of websites and digital platforms before proceeding with any payments or entering personal and banking details.

The Bank emphasized the importance of accessing government entities' official websites directly, warning that search engine results can be misleading and may lead users to fraudulent sites that appear legitimate. It also cautioned that cybercriminals often mimic the design and branding of trusted institutions to create convincing fake websites—leaving users susceptible to online fraud and the unauthorized access or theft of their confidential banking information.

Gulf Bank urged users to protect themselves by verifying that website links match the official URLs, ensuring the presence of HTTPS and the padlock icon, and double-checking search results against trusted sources to confirm their legitimacy.

The “Diraya” campaign, launched by the Central Bank of Kuwait in collaboration with the Kuwait Banking Association, aims to educate bank customers on essential banking services and promote secure transaction practices.

It also focuses on enhancing financial inclusion and stability, raising awareness about customer rights and responsibilities, highlighting the benefits of digital financial services, and emphasizing the importance of cybersecurity.