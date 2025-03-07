Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the National Carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, participated in ITB Berlin 2025 (March 4-6) at Messe Berlin – Germany, partnering strategically with the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA) to champion Bahrain as a premier travel destination. This collaboration served to amplify Gulf Air's brand presence and foster meaningful connections with key industry partners on a global scale.

Leveraging ITB Berlin as a pivotal platform, Gulf Air actively explored strategic growth opportunities, with a particular focus on cultivating relationships within emerging markets such as China. The airline engaged extensively with stakeholders at the BTEA booth, fostering collaborative partnerships and showcasing Bahrain's unique and compelling tourism offerings.

Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax.