Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air Group (GFG), Bahrain's aviation group, has signed a two-year Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with INJAZ Bahrain, a non-profit organization dedicated to preparing young people for success in the global economy. This agreement, which covers Gulf Air, the national carrier of Bahrain, and Bahrain Airport Company (BAC), the operator of Bahrain International Airport (BIA), underscores GFG's commitment to corporate social responsibility and its investment in youth empowerment and talent development.

H.H Sheikha Hessa bint Khalifa Al Khalifa, Chairperson of INJAZ Bahrain, commented, “We are thrilled to embark on this meaningful partnership with Gulf Air Group. This collaboration reflects our shared commitment to empowering the youth of Bahrain with the skills and opportunities they need to thrive in an ever-changing world. By joining forces, we aim to create a lasting impact on students, fostering their potential to become future leaders and innovators who contribute to the prosperity of our country.”

Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Goh stated, “This partnership with INJAZ Bahrain represents our continuing commitment to invest in education and talent development. By investing in the next generation of entrepreneurs, we are not only fulfilling our corporate social responsibility but also creating a fertile ground for new ideas and fostering economic development. We look forward to the positive impact this collaboration will bring to students, our employees, and the wider community”

The MoU outlines a comprehensive collaboration focused on providing INJAZ Bahrin with essential resources and expertise. GFG, Gulf Air, and BAC will collectively contribute 40 volunteers annually to assist in delivering impactful school and university programs. Furthermore, the partnership will see the development and delivery of three customized programmes annually, tailored by the three partners.

-Ends-

About Gulf Air Group Company (GFG)

Gulf Air Group Company was founded in 2010 to improve the coordination amongst the various entities within the group in order to enhance the contribution of the aviation sector to Bahrain’s economy and maximise stakeholder value. The group is a shareholder of Gulf Air (the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain), Bahrain Airport Company, Gulf Aviation Academy, and other aviation assets.

