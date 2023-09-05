Manama, Kingdom of Bahrain:– Gulf Air Group Holding (GFG) has strengthened its senior management team to support the growth of Bahrain’s aviation.

Bringing on board a wealth of diverse experiences in their respective fields, the management team is poised to drive the company’s strategic vision of advancing Bahrain’s economic agenda whilst bolstering its position as a global aviation industry leader. The management team is led by Dr. Jeffrey Goh, Gulf Air Group Holding Chief Executive Officer.

Ahmed Naeemi will join the group as Chief Technology Officer in September 2023, Ahmed is a veteran in IT and Digital Management, who is set to spearhead technological advancements and cutting-edge solutions in line with the Group’s business ambitions. He joins the group from the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance.

The appointment of Ahmed Naeemi follows the appointment of Adnan Hashim as Chief Financial Officer, exceptional financial leader with a proven track record, who will be playing a pivotal role in driving the Group’s financial strategy, business planning and operational growth, and the appointment of Sawsan AlMutawa as Acting Chief People Officer, a proven track record of HR across diverse companies, will be instrumental in nurturing leadership, improving productivity, and optimizing efficiency within the Group.

This strategic move comes in line with the Gulf Air Group Holding’s increased focus on accelerating its business growth by implementing cutting-edge solutions and creating customer satisfaction and advocacy to align with the company’s aspirations.

Commenting on their appointments, Jeffrey Goh, Gulf Air Group Holding Chief Executive Officer said: “We are delighted to announce our exceptional senior management team, who will be instrumental in driving our future growth while enabling us to adapt to the ever evolving aviation landscape. Each of the leaders are highly capable, having extensive knowledge of their domain and understanding of the Group's vision. I look forward to collaborating with them in our transformative journey to shape Bahrain's aviation future with the Kingdom's economic vision

With an ambitious new team at the helm, the Group aims to synergize its core departments in order to strengthen Bahrain’s aviation sector and go above and beyond for the Kingdom’s economy.

About Gulf Air Group Holding Company (GFG)

Gulf Air Group Holding Company was founded in 2010 to improve the coordination amongst the various entities within the group in order to enhance the contribution of the aviation sector to Bahrain’s economy and maximise stakeholder value. The group is a shareholder of Gulf Air (the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain), Bahrain Airport Company, Gulf Aviation Academy, and other aviation assets.

