Manama, Bahrain: Gulf Air Group and the Bahrain Institute of Banking and Finance (BIBF) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU), marking the beginning of a strategic collaboration to bolster training and development. The agreement, formalized in a ceremony, underlines the commitment of both organisations to collectively improve professional capabilities within the aviation sector.

The MOU signing ceremony took place at the BIBF’s headquarters at Bahrain Bay, where key representatives from both organisations gathered to solidify their commitment to mutual cooperation. Signing on behalf of the Gulf Air Group was Dr. Jeffrey Goh, the Group CEO and on behalf of the BIBF was Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh, the BIBF’s CEO. Both officials emphasised the strategic importance of such partnerships in fostering innovation and excellence in Bahrain's aviation industry.

Under the terms of the MOU, the BIBF and Gulf Air Group will pool their resources, knowledge, and expertise to develop cutting-edge programmes that cater to the dynamic needs of its human capital. This collaboration will encompass various facets, including skills development courses, specialised training programmes, and professional qualifications.

Gulf Air Group's CEO, Dr. Jeffrey Goh, highlighted the strategic importance of fostering local talent. "We believe in the potential of Bahrain's workforce, and through this collaboration with the BIBF, we aspire to contribute to the growth and sustainability of the aviation sector. Our joint efforts will pave the way for a skilled and innovative workforce that can lead the industry to new heights."

Dr. Ahmed AlShaikh, CEO of the BIBF, expressed enthusiasm about the collaboration, stating, "This partnership with Gulf Air Group aligns seamlessly with our commitment to providing world-class education and training. By combining our strengths, we aim to create a talent pool that not only meets the current demands of the aviation industry but also anticipates and adapts to future challenges."

This collaboration between BIBF and Gulf Air Group reflects the shared commitment to elevating Bahrain's position in the global aviation landscape. As the aviation industry continues to evolve, this partnership will play a pivotal role in enhancing the skills of the human capital through education, training, and qualifications in the Kingdom of Bahrain.

About Gulf Air Group Holding (GFG)

Gulf Air Group Holding Company was founded in 2010 to improve the coordination amongst the various entities within the group in order to enhance the contribution of the aviation sector to Bahrain’s economy and maximise stakeholder value. The group is a shareholder of Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, Bahrain Airport Company, Gulf Aviation Academy, and other aviation assets.

About BIBF

