Manama, Bahrain: Gulf Air Group (GFG), Bahrain’s aviation group, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) today announced a strategic collaboration to accelerate innovation across GFG's aviation operations, leveraging the power of the AWS Cloud. This collaboration will focus on key areas to transform the passenger experience and enhance operational efficiency. The collaboration was signed by Mohamed ElShanawany, Country Leader, AWS, Gulf Air Group Chief Technology Officer, Ahmed Naeemi. The announcement took place at the Bahrain International Airshow from November 13-15 under the patronage of His Majesty King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa.

"This collaboration with AWS marks a significant step forward in our digital transformation journey," said Gulf Air Group Chief Executive Officer Jeffrey Goh. "By combining AWS's leading cloud capabilities with GFG's aviation expertise, we are set to unlock new levels of innovation and deliver exceptional experiences for our passengers and stakeholders. This partnership will empower us to build a more responsive, robust, and customer-centric future for aviation."

GFG and AWS will work closely together, sharing best practices and industry knowledge to address the unique challenges of the aviation sector. GFG will modernize its digital foundation across both airport and airline segments using AWS’s cloud services, driving improvements in operational efficiency and scalability. GFG and AWS will explore the potential of Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning (AI/ML) to focus on personalizing and enhancing the customer experience throughout their journey.

About Gulf Air Group Holding Company (GFG)

Gulf Air Group Holding Company was founded in 2010 to improve the coordination amongst the various entities within the group in order to enhance the contribution of the aviation sector to Bahrain’s economy and maximise stakeholder value. The group is a shareholder of Gulf Air (the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain), Bahrain Airport Company, Gulf Aviation Academy, and other aviation assets.