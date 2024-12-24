Muharraq, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the National Carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, proudly announced that 14 licensed engineers and technicians have successfully completed a two-month Airbus A320 type training course at the Gulf Aviation Academy (GAA), the training arm of Gulf Air Group. The intensive program focused on theoretical and practical aspects of A320 maintenance, with a specific emphasis on CFM56 and V2500 engines for B1.1 and B2 certification categories.

The comprehensive curriculum covered aircraft systems structure, engine operations and maintenance, repair procedures, and advanced troubleshooting techniques, equipping the engineers with the in-depth knowledge necessary to maintain the highest safety and operational standards for Gulf Air's A320 fleet.

Gulf Air’s Chief Operations Officer, Captain Qassim Ismaeel commented, "We are incredibly proud of the dedication shown by these 14 Gulf Air engineers. This intensive Airbus A320 type training is crucial for maintaining our rigorous safety standards and preparing our team for future challenges in aviation maintenance. This program highlights Gulf Air’s commitment to investing in our workforce and solidifying our position as a leader in technical expertise within the region."

This training initiative is a key component of Gulf Air's ongoing commitment to excellence in aircraft maintenance and safety. It aligns with European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) requirements, ensuring that Gulf Air's technical team is fully qualified to exercise certification privileges on Airbus A320 aircraft. This investment in continuous training and development opportunities reinforces Gulf Air’s dedication to providing passengers with the safest and most reliable travel experience, while strengthening the airline’s position as a leader in aviation maintenance within the region, preparing the airline for future challenges and advancements in the industry.

Gulf Air: A Tradition of Excellence

Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has been operating since 1950, making it one of the earliest airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to various destinations across Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and the Far East. Gulf Air is recognized as a "Five-Star Major Airline" by APEX, based on verified traveler reviews, and has been awarded this prestigious status for the year 2025. The airline was also named "World's Most Improved Airline" in 2022 by Skytrax. For more information, visit: www.gulfair.com

