Muharraq, Bahrain: Gulf Air, the national carrier of the Kingdom of Bahrain, has successfully completed the European Union Aviation Safety Agency (EASA) audit, reaffirming its commitment to the highest safety and quality standards. This audit, conducted by EASA – the agency responsible for civil aviation safety in the European Union, authorizes Gulf Air to perform maintenance on its Airbus A320 and Boeing 787 fleet. This includes engines and various other related components. Furthermore, the certification allows the airline to expand its maintenance capabilities to include a wider range of regional and European airlines operating through Bahrain International Airport (BIA), further solidifying its position as a leading aviation hub.

The biennial EASA audit ensures that Gulf Air's aircraft, engines, systems, and component maintenance activities comply with European civil aviation regulations and standards. It also verifies compliance with additional requirements specifically tailored for organizations operating outside the European Union, ensuring alignment with the highest global safety and quality benchmarks. The rigorous process validates that Gulf Air's maintenance activities are carried out in accordance with its own internal policies and procedures, all of which have received prior approval from EASA.

The two-day comprehensive review focused on Gulf Air's technical department, including inspections of the airline's processes, procedures, and overall workforce competency. It also assessed the adequacy of experienced personnel, including the management team, facilities, environment, and the availability of equipment, tools, materials, techniques, and comprehensive documentation required to maintain the specific aircraft, engines, and components within Gulf Air's expanded scope of authorization.

EASA officials, in the presence of Gulf Air representatives, commended the airline for successfully completing the audit, a process Gulf Air has consistently undertaken since 2005. This achievement serves as a testament to Gulf Air's dedication to ensuring highest safety and quality standards across its operations.

Gulf Air commenced operations in 1950, becoming one of the first commercial airlines established in the Middle East. The airline operates scheduled flights from its hub at Bahrain International Airport to over 40 cities in Europe, Middle East, Africa, Indian sub-continent and the Far East. For more information, visit gulfair.com, Instagram: @gulfair

