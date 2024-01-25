Manama, Bahrain – Gulf Air, the national carrier for the Kingdom of Bahrain, expands connectivity to Saudi Arabia, a move that promises increased accessibility and convenience for travellers. With the addition of AlUla as its newest seasonal destination from February 3rd, Gulf Air offers travelers a captivating and diverse travel experience while maintaining exceptional service for its passengers. This is in line with its vision to excel and enhance the travel experience, ensuring that the diverse needs of travelers are met.

The introduction of AlUla route is a prominent addition to Gulf Air’s seasonal destinations for 2024, with more exciting destinations to be added later this year. Gulf Air flights to AlUla will operate twice weekly starting from February 3rd till March 6th, 2024, and from April 10th till April 27th, 2024, on A320-Neo aircraft with a modern and comfortable cabin to provide a pleasant travel experience for passengers. This offers an opportunity for travellers to explore this cultural destination with its distinctive history, scenery, and exciting activities.

Gulf Air has been operating flights to and from Saudi Arabia since 1950. With the addition of AlUla seasonal flights starting in February, the number of Gulf Air destinations in Saudi Arabia will become six. This expansion will enable travelers to take advantage of Gulf Air’s growing connectivity to Saudi Arabia and its global network, reaching 54 destinations.

For more information and to book Gulf Air flights, travelers can visit the Gulf Air website: https://www.gulfair.com/en/

