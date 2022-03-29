NNI arrangement with Arc Solutions’ Middle East footprint to result in improved economies of scale in the region

MCLEAN, Va., : — GTT Communications, Inc., a leading global cloud networking provider to multinational clients, has announced its partnership with Arc Solutions, a provider of integrated network solutions in the Middle East, to consolidate and expand GTT’s service reach across the Middle East. Underpinning the partnership is a network-to-network interconnect (NNI) between GTT’s global Tier 1 network and Arc Solutions’ Middle East network at the Datamena facility in Dubai.

The new partnership creates better economies of scale for GTT’s enterprise service offering in the Middle East, which includes internet services and managed SD-WAN, leveraging Arc Solutions’ point-of-presence locations in UAE, Bahrain, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Israel and Pakistan. With this enhanced service footprint, GTT’s enterprise customers can lower their total cost of ownership with service requirements in the region, gain improved network visibility and realize more consistent performance.

“We are continuously seeking opportunities to expand the reach of our global IP network to meet demand while we also focus on ways to operate it more efficiently to benefit our customers,” stated Don MacNeil, GTT COO. “Our network and data center provider partners are an important element of our value proposition, and we are pleased to partner with Arc Solutions to strengthen our service offering in the Middle East region, which includes secure internet and software-defined wide area networking solutions.”

“We are excited to partner with GTT, combining our expanding Middle East footprint with one of the world’s largest Tier 1 IP networks,” stated Mahesh Jaishankar, CEO at Arc Solutions. “The positive synergy of our global ISP partnerships brings substantial value to customers that are seeking a service provider with strong coverage in the Middle East as well as the rest of the world.”

According to industry research firm TeleGeography, international internet traffic to the Middle East has tripled between 2017 and 2021.[1]

-Ends-

About GTT

GTT provides secure global connectivity, improving network performance and agility for your people, places, applications and clouds. We operate a global Tier 1 internet network and provide a comprehensive suite of cloud networking and managed solutions that utilize advanced software-defined networking and security technologies. We serve thousands of businesses with a portfolio that includes SD-WAN and other WAN services, internet, security and voice services. Our customers benefit from a customer-first service experience underpinned by our commitment to operational excellence. For more information on GTT, please visit www.gtt.net.

About Arc

Arc is a provider of integrated network solutions that simplify connectivity to networks, data centers, cloud and interconnect platforms across the Middle East. We put customers and partners in control of their connectivity and enable them to seamlessly and rapidly deploy connectivity solutions to serve their end customers. Our purpose-built regional network and our interconnections to a large and expanding portfolio of partners and suppliers are designed so that we can quickly build the right solution for our customers.

As an independent provider with backing from two of the most trusted telcos in the region, Batelco and EITC (du), Arc is led by a team of experts with a track record of success in serving regional and global businesses in the Middle East​. Our vision is a highly interconnected Middle Eastern market that accelerates how network-centric businesses optimize, grow and innovate in connectivity and digital services. For more information, visit www.arcsolutions.me.

GTT Media Inquiries:

Ed Stevenson, LEWIS

gttuk@teamlewis.com

GTT Investor Relations:

Charlie Lucas, GTT

VP of Finance

investorrelations@gtt.net