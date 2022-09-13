Dubai: The Gulf Standardization Organization (GSO) and Eurovent signed a Memorandum of Understanding during the 5 Years Anniversary Congress of Eurovent’s Middle East chapter. The partnership will bring closer cooperation on standardisation and capacity building and facilitate exchange of expertise between the two organisations.

Mr Saud Al-Khusaibi, President of GSO, emphasised the importance of the GSO-Eurovent partnership: “There is an increasing recognition of the important role of the private sector in enhancing the standardisation activities contributing to economic growth and protecting the consumer, environment, and public health. On the other hand, GSO has a central place in supporting efforts in fostering a regulatory environment that enables the private sector to flourish and fulfil its role as the main engine of growth.”

Mr Al-Khusaibi congratulates both organisations on this great achievement toward enhancing their communication, cooperation, and joint efforts for building a long-term and strategic partnership. He adds that signing the MoU with Eurovent will mark and draw fruitful collaboration and mutual understanding that will result in strengthening cooperation programs between the two sides in the areas of standards, technical regulations, capacity building programs, mutual recognition, and exchange of information and experts, towards supporting and enhancing regional and international standardisation for a better life.

Mr Raul Corredera Haener, President of Eurovent, highlights the importance of this MoU: “The formalisation of our longstanding cooperation by this Memorandum of Understanding is the best evidence of our commitment to the Middle East. For more than five years, our chapter Eurovent Middle East has been taking up the role of a stakeholder for the industry in the region and with this MoU we now ensure that the combined expertise of the European industry is at disposal to the GSO.”

Mr Tariq Al Ghussein, President of Eurovent Middle East, concludes: “We express our sincerest gratitude to H.E. Mr Saud Al-Khusaibi and his team from the Gulf Standardization Organization for the partnership and cooperation over the past years and their commitment to further strengthen the fruitful exchange on standardisation issues for the region. The MoU is a great recognition for our work and a wonderful gift for our five years anniversary.”

