LONDON & DUBAI – Financial services group GSB continues the expansion of its global wealth and advisory business with the appointment of Craig Ritchie. He will be based in the Group’s Dubai office in the Dubai International Finance Centre (DIFC).

Craig joins GSB as a Partner at a time when the Group looks to expand its business across the UK, Europe and the Middle East.

Craig is a Chartered Financial Planner and looks after clients in the UK, Europe, Middle East and Asia.

After graduating with a degree in Finance from the University of Aberdeen, Craig worked in the pensions industry in Edinburgh before moving into financial planning. He is interested and highly experienced in the areas of tax planning, pensions and retirement.

Craig will work alongside his brother Stuart Ritchie as well as Mauro de Santis Bo and Yazmin Boden, who all recently joined the business from AES International. The former AES team is reunited again at GSB.

Since GSB was founded by Ross and Alison Whatnall in April 2021, the company has provided a range of wealth management services to a broad range of clients seeking high-quality, investment, wealth and financial planning based on a strong ethical foundation.

Stuart Ritchie, managing partner of GSB, commented: "We are thrilled to get our financial planning team back together and the arrival of Craig will give us the united front to grow GSB’s wealth offering in the UAE. GSB is an ambitious international business that offers high-quality, ethically-focused solutions for our clients and Craig’s addition is a vital part of the company’s exciting future. GSB has the right ingredients to become one of the biggest expat wealth and advice businesses in the UAE – and now Craig is reunited with the team - we look forward to achieving great things together again.”