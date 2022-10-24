Dubai: In a milestone achievement, GS1 UAE’s BrandSync platform, a product information and management system, received an ISO/ IEC 27001 security certification. BrandSync was created to enhance trust at every level of the business supply chain, and the security certificate underscores the organization’s unwavering commitment to empowering safe and secure business solutions.

ISO/ IEC 27001 has global significance and is awarded to organizations that successfully adopt the highest international standards of security by establishing, implementing, maintaining, and continually improving their information security management systems. It also signifies that an organization has invested in the people, processes, and technology to protect sensitive data and is only proffered after a thorough, independent, and expert assessment of whether data and systems are sufficiently protected.

Rami Habbal, Chief Executive Officer, GS1 UAE, said, “Acquiring the ISO/ IEC 27001 security certificate is a big step forward for BrandSync and underpins our unfaltering focus on creating a safe and secure business environment. We are growing rapidly and supporting a large number of brands, retailers, government entities, and healthcare providers every year and helping them solve some of the biggest challenges related to storing and managing of product information. Before BrandSync, our customers were using multiple platforms, spreadsheets, and programs to manage the way they worked which resulted in wasted time and a high rate of errors. With BrandSync, businesses are enjoying enriched experiences with the peace of mind that they are in good hands,” Habbal added.

BrandSync offers a streamlined solution to businesses by providing a single trusted product information source and makes product management easy and secure. The platform’s powerful digital asset management capabilities ensure that the uploaded files are mapped to the corresponding product information making product content distribution simpler and more systematized.

GS1 UAE, the entity behind BrandSync, has rapidly become a partner of choice for a range of industries in their efforts to digitize their supply chains. Since last year, the organization has been working with the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on its Tatmeen platform, which introduced unparalleled traceability and security for pharmaceutical products in the nation’s healthcare system, enhancing timely access to medicines and improving treatment outcomes. BrandSync has played a pivotal role in the Tatmeen project, enabling supply-chain actors to share information, and allowing medical stakeholders to get a range of up-to-date information on products, from dosage and shelf life to history and location.

