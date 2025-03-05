Dubai, United Arab Emirates – Grundfos, a global leader in advanced pump solutions and water technology, reaffirmed its dedication to driving sustainable water management and positively impacting climate resilience in the MENA region at the recent 2nd MENA Stormwater & Wastewater Forum held in Abu Dhabi on the 26th and 27th of February 2025.

Participating in a high-level panel discussion titled "Tackling the Storm – Regional Leadership on Climate Resilience," Grundfos joined industry experts and thought leaders to address pressing challenges posed by climate change and extreme weather events in the region. The panel - featuring Dr. Hazem Gouda, Associate Professor of Engineering, University of Wollongong Dubai, Mohamed Ghazy, Technical Director and Senior Consultant for Stormwater Department, Deputyship of Projects and Public Health, Ministry of Municipalities and Housing Saudi Arabia, Sufyan Bataineh, Assistant Secretary General for Sanitation Affairs, Water Authority of Jordan, and Talia Sherrard, Regional Director Strategic Sales & Marketing MEI, Fugro, United Arab Emirates - explored how incorporating climate change projections into infrastructure planning can enhance long-term resilience and sustainability.

Representing Grundfos on the panel was Makarand Purohit, Sales Manager for MENA, who shared insights on the innovative technologies and strategies that support the development of robust stormwater and wastewater infrastructure. Discussing the increasing threats of extreme weather, rising sea levels, and water scarcity, Grundfos underscored the role of advanced solutions in mitigating climate-related challenges.

Mr Purohit commented: “The UAE and the wider MENA region face significant water-related challenges due to climate change, making it imperative to adopt forward-thinking strategies. At Grundfos, we are committed to leveraging cutting-edge technologies such as predictive modeling, real-time monitoring systems, and energy-efficient solutions to build climate-resilient infrastructure. Collaboration between the public and private sectors is key to ensuring a sustainable and water-secure future.”

Key Takeaways from the Panel Discussion:

Integrating Climate Change Projections into Infrastructure Planning: The panel emphasized the need for long-term resilience by designing infrastructure that accounts for future climate scenarios and extreme weather patterns.

Leveraging Advanced Technologies for Climate Resilience: Discussions highlighted the role of AI-driven predictive modeling, real-time monitoring, and smart sensors in enhancing stormwater management and flood mitigation efforts.

Sustainable Water Management Solutions: The adoption of energy-efficient technologies, rainwater harvesting, and wastewater reuse were identified as critical solutions to reduce environmental impact and support regional water conservation strategies.

Lessons from Recent Extreme Weather Events: Insights from recent climate-related incidents were examined to inform better design and construction of stormwater infrastructure across the MENA region.

The UAE’s strategic initiatives to improve water resource management, expand rainwater harvesting, and utilize wastewater for irrigation align with Grundfos' mission to drive sustainable water solutions. By participating in the 2nd MENA Stormwater & Wastewater Forum, Grundfos continues to contribute to the dialogue on climate resilience, fostering innovation and collaboration to secure a water-sustainable future.

Upcoming Participation: Stormwater & Wastewater Conference Saudi Arabia 2025

Grundfos is proud to announce its participation in the 2nd Stormwater and Wastewater Conference Saudi Arabia, taking place on 11-12 May 2025. As Saudi Arabia undergoes rapid development with sustainability as a key focus, water security has become a critical priority. This event will bring together industry leaders, policymakers, and experts to explore groundbreaking approaches to stormwater and wastewater management in the Kingdom. Expanding on last year’s successful launch, it will serve as a platform for advancing innovative solutions. Grundfos remains committed to driving discussions on climate resilience and sustainable water management, reinforcing its role as a key player in building a water-secure future for Saudi Arabia.

Ahead of the upcoming event, Abdulaziz Daghestani, Area Sales Director, Water Utilities, MENA and Country Director for Saudi Arabia at Grundfos shared, “As Saudi Arabia advances its sustainability agenda, ensuring water security and climate resilience remains a top priority. The 2nd Stormwater and Wastewater Conference Saudi Arabia provides a vital platform for collaboration, innovation, and knowledge exchange. At Grundfos, we are committed to pioneering advanced water management solutions that support the Kingdom’s vision for a sustainable future. We look forward to the next event and are eager to engage with industry leaders and policymakers to drive meaningful progress in stormwater and wastewater management.”

