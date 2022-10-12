Dubai — Group-IB, one of the global leaders in cybersecurity, is showcasing its intelligence-driven Unified Risk Platform at GITEX GLOBAL 2022, the Middle East’s largest technology exhibition. During the event, which runs from October 10-14, visitors have the opportunity to learn more about Group-IB’s full stack of threat hunting and intelligence solutions.

“Group-IB is delighted to be participating in GITEX 2022, a leading event for our industry in the Middle East. Our attendance underscores Group-IB’s established and ever-growing presence in the region, and follows on the back of a significant strengthening of our capabilities and skill sets in the Middle East and Africa,” Ashraf Koheil, Director of Business Development, Middle East & Africa at Group-IB, said.

Partnering with the MEA region's leading value-added distributor (VAD) Spire Solutions for the event, this year marks Group-IB's first appearance at GITEX, just under 18 months after the company opened the doors of its Middle East & Africa Threat Intelligence & Research Center in Dubai, UAE.

“Group-IB is looking forward to meeting with representatives from its ever-growing client base, including some of the region’s top banking and financial institutions, along with representatives of its thriving partner ecosystem,” Ashraf Koheil said.

On the opening day of GITEX 2022, Group-IB’s Principal Incident Response and Digital Forensics Analyst (MEA) Svetlana Ostrovskaya participated in the exhibition’s conference track and detailed how Group-IB’s Compromise Assessment capabilities can help organizations discover the hidden threats buried in their networks.

Group-IB: From strength to strength in MEA

Ever since the launch of the company’s regional HQ in Dubai, Group-IB analysts have gone to great lengths to protect the region’s organizations and internet users through the discovery of a range of threats at the hands of malicious actors.

In its 2021/22 Ransomware Uncovered report, Group-IB detailed how 147 MENA companies had their data uploaded on ransomware leak sites between Q1 2021 and Q1 2022, and our analysts recently discovered that 17 UAE companies were targeted in a campaign by the ransomware gang Conti.

When it comes to protecting consumers, Group-IB’s Digital Risk Protection team has uncovered how Middle Eastern users were targeted by the highly sophisticated scam-as-a-service program Classiscam. Our findings show that more than 280 users in the Middle East have been victims of the scam in 2022, with the average amount being stolen by users coming in at 1,961 AED ($534).

Group-IB’s Digital Risk Protection team has also discovered more than 120,000 fraudulent domains linked to a wide-scale scheme that saw malicious actors impersonate more than 500 brands in the Middle East and Africa.

Additionally, our researchers have uncovered more than 15,000 fake web pages and social media posts in a complex HR scam over the past year, along with more than 200 domains linked to a fake investment scam.

Unified Risk Platform: Threat Intelligence in Action

Launched in June 2022, Group-IB’s Unified Risk Platform is an ecosystem of solutions that understands each organization’s threat profile and tailors defenses against them in real time, offering organizations 360° protection from malicious actors.

The Unified Risk Platform allows organizations to quickly deploy and integrate the full force of Group IB’s cybersecurity solutions, including our Managed XDR, Attack Surface Management, Fraud Protection, Digital Forensics & Incident Response, and Threat Intelligence services.

Meet Group-IB at Spire Solutions, Stand H2-B1, at the Dubai World Trade Center, where their team will be on hand throughout the full GITEX 2022 program to talk through all your cybersecurity needs.

-Ends-

About Group-IB

Group-IB, with its headquarters in Singapore, is one of the leading solutions providers dedicated to detecting and preventing cyberattacks, identifying online fraud, investigating high-tech crimes, and protecting intellectual property. The company’s Threat Intelligence and Research Centers are located in the Middle East (Dubai), Asia-Pacific (Singapore), and Europe (Amsterdam).

Group-IB’s Unified Risk Platform is an ecosystem of solutions that understands each organization’s threat profile and tailors defenses against them in real-time from a single interface. The Unified Risk Platform provides complete coverage of the cyber response chain. Group-IB’s products and services consolidated in Group-IB’s Unified Risk Platform include Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence, Managed XDR, Digital Risk Protection, Fraud Protection, Attack, Surface Management, Business Email Protection, Audit & Consulting, Education & Training, Digital Forensics & Incident Response, Managed Detection & Response, and Cyber Investigations. Group-IB’s Threat Intelligence system has been named one of the best in its class by Gartner, Forrester, and IDC. Group-IB’s Managed XDR, intended for proactively searching for and protecting against complex and previously unknown cyber threats, has been recognized as one of the market leaders in the Network Detection and Response category by KuppingerCole Analysts AG, the leading European analyst agency, while Group-IB itself has been recognized as a Product Leader and an Innovation Leader. Gartner has named Group-IB a Representative Vendor in Online Fraud Detection for its Fraud Protection. In addition, Group-IB was granted Frost & Sullivan’s Innovation Excellence award for Digital Risk Protection (DRP), an Al-driven platform for identifying and mitigating digital risks and counteracting brand impersonation attacks, with the company’s patented technologies at its core. Group-IB’s technological leadership and R&D capabilities are built on the company’s 19 years of hands-on experience in cybercrime investigations worldwide and over 70,000 hours of cybersecurity incident response accumulated in our leading DFIR Laboratory, High-Tech Crime Investigations Department, and round-the-clock CERT-GIB.

Group-IB is an active partner in global investigations led by international law enforcement organizations such as Europol and INTERPOL. Group-IB is also a member of the Europol European Cybercrime Centre’s (EC3) Advisory Group on Internet Security, which was created to foster closer cooperation between Europol and its leading non-law enforcement partners.

Group-IB's experience in threat hunting and cyber intelligence has been fused into an ecosystem of highly sophisticated software and hardware solutions designed to monitor, identify, and prevent cyberattacks. Group-IB's mission is to protect its clients in cyberspace every day by creating and leveraging innovative solutions and services.

For more information, please contact:

Jonathan Rowson

PR Manager (MEA)

j.rowson@group-ib.com | pr@group-ib.com

https://www.group-ib.com

https://www.group-ib.com/blog