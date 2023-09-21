Dubai — Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, is delighted to announce the launch of the Group-IB Training Center at the company’s Digital Crime Resistance Center in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. This innovative education hub, which is strategically located in Dubai Internet City, will enable Group-IB to provide a high-quality, analyst-led cybersecurity training and simulation experience that will upskill cybersecurity and IT professionals in the Middle East and Africa (MEA) region.

At this facility, company world-renowned experts will deliver custom training and simulation programs, offering both custom training and instruction on any of the company’s core modules touching on all aspects of cybersecurity, including incident response, digital forensics, threat hunting, and high-tech cybercrime investigations. All courses are delivered by Group-IB’s world-class GCFA, EnCE and MCFE certified analysts, who are part of a team that has already accumulated more than 70,000 hours of cybersecurity incident response. This is done as part of the company’s dedication to provide practitioner-based teaching that will enable participants to receive real-world insights and up-to-date information on the latest cyber threats drawn from the hands-on experience of Group-IB’s experts. The Group-IB Training Program will also be continuously updated, with course materials containing relevant materials and first-hand cybersecurity insights.

Practical exercises for students based on real-life cyberattack use cases make up to 70% of every Group-IB course, ensuring that our graduates are empowered and nurtured to put their knowledge into practice. Furthermore, Group-IB’s role-based learning model enables our graduates to become an effective part of information security teams in any company, irrespective of vertical.

“The Group-IB Training Center will make a major contribution to the cybersecurity ecosystem in the United Arab Emirates and the MEA region more broadly,” Ashraf Koheil, Regional Sales Director MEA at Group-IB, said. “Group-IB’s commitment to practitioner-based teaching means that participants on our custom and off-the-shelf training courses will have access to the brightest minds in cybersecurity as well as the latest information on the regional threat landscape. With our training and simulation programs, cybersecurity professionals, or those in IT looking to pivot into this industry, will get a full 360-degree cybersecurity training experience that will significantly shape their future development.”

Group-IB opened the doors to its MEA-based Digital Crime Resistance Center in May 2021. The United Arab Emirates was chosen to be the site of Group-IB’s MEA HQ due to the country’s position as a key global player in cross-border efforts to combat cybercrime. This regional HQ offers all core Group-IB technological competencies and is staffed by subject-matter experts from the company’s key business units: High-Tech Crime Investigations, Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) lab, Threat Intelligence, Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT-GIB), Fraud Protection teams, and Digital Risk Protection department.

About Group-IB

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Singapore, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime. Combating cybercrime is in the company’s DNA, shaping its technological capabilities to defend businesses, citizens, and support law enforcement operations.

Group-IB’s Digital Crime Resistance Centers (DCRCs) are located in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to help critically analyze and promptly mitigate regional and country-specific threats. These mission-critical units help Group-IB strengthen its contribution to global cybercrime prevention and continually expand its threat-hunting capabilities.

Group-IB’s decentralized and autonomous operational structure helps it offer tailored, comprehensive support services with a high level of expertise. We map and mitigate adversaries' tactics in each region, delivering customized cybersecurity solutions tailored to risk profiles and requirements of various industries, including retail, healthcare, gaming, financial services, manufacturing, critical services, and more.

The company’s global security leaders work in synergy with some of the industry’s most advanced technologies to offer detection and response capabilities that eliminate cyber disruptions agilely.

Group-IB's Unified Risk Platform (URP) underpins its conviction to build a secure and trusted cyber environment by utilizing intelligence-driven technology and agile expertise that completely detects and defends against all nuances of digital crime. The platform proactively protects organizations’ critical infrastructure from sophisticated attacks while continuously analyzing potentially dangerous behavior all over their network.

The comprehensive suite includes the world’s most trusted Threat Intelligence, The most complete Fraud Protection, AI-powered Digital Risk Protection, Multi-layered protection with Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), All-infrastructure Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management.

Furthermore, Group-IB's full-cycle incident response and investigation have consistently elevated industry standards, crafted over 70,000+ of cybersecurity incident response completed by our sector-leading DFIR Laboratory, High-Tech Crime Investigations Department, and round-the-clock CERT-GIB.

Its solutions and services have time and again been revered by leading advisory and analyst agencies such as Aite Novarica, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, KuppingerCole Analysts AG, and more.

Being an active partner in global investigations, Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement organizations such as INTERPOL and EUROPOL to create a safer cyberspace. Group-IB is also a member of the Europol European Cybercrime Centre’s (EC3) Advisory Group on Internet Security, which was created to foster closer cooperation between Europol and its leading non-law enforcement partners.

