[Riyadh, Saudi Arabia] Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, today announced at Black Hat MEA the launch of the Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform (CFIP), a groundbreaking technology designed to protect Saudi financial institutions, e-commerce entities, and digital platforms from emerging cyber threats.

As Saudi Arabia continues its digital transformation under Vision 2030, addressing the rising threat of cyber fraud has become a priority for both businesses and consumers. Building on Group-IB’s global leadership in anti-fraud technologies, CFIP is a first-of-its-kind, privacy-focused, real-time fraud prevention platform that enables Saudi organizations across banking, telecommunications, payments, online retail, and gaming to collectively collaborate in detecting and blocking fraudulent activities without exposing sensitive customer information. CFIP is also a core element of Group-IB’s Cyber & Fraud Fusion approach, which unifies cyber threat intelligence and fraud prevention.

Powered by Group-IB’s patented Distributed Tokenization technology, CFIP securely shares anonymized “risk signals” between organizations to identify and stop fraud in real time. For Saudi businesses, this means proactively combating issues like coordinated mule-account networks, phishing scams, and synthetic identities, which have been rising as payment fraud techniques in the region.

“Financial crime is one of the most complex and costly challenges of our time, and no single organization can solve it alone. CFIP reflects our commitment to tackling digital crime through collaboration – proving that when privacy, compliance, and shared intelligence come together, the entire financial ecosystem becomes stronger and more resilient,” said Dmitry Volkov, CEO of Group-IB.

Fraudsters can often move funds across multiple banks and jurisdictions within minutes, making recovery nearly impossible. Unlike traditional fraud detection systems that act only after fraud happens, CFIP enables Saudi organizations to act in real time by securely exchanging anonymized data on suspicious activity in milliseconds. This proactive approach helps detect and prevent fraudulent transfers before funds are lost.

All customer data remains fully anonymized and protected during this process, adhering to strict compliance standards. CFIP’s privacy architecture has been independently verified by Bureau Veritas, confirming that its design and processing methods are fully GDPR-compliant. The certificate makes CFIP the first global, real-time fraud intelligence platform to achieve this level of validation.

In a Central Asian national deployment, CFIP already identifies 300–400 mule accounts daily and processes 180,000 checks, projecting $100–300 million in annual savings at full adoption. With similar levels of collaboration in the Kingdom, CFIP could significantly reduce digital financial crime in Saudi Arabia’s growing digital economy.

Commenting on the launch, Mohammad Flaifel, Regional Sales Director of KSA and

Türkiye at Group-IB, said: “We’re proud to introduce the Cyber Fraud Intelligence Platform today at Black Hat MEA, in the heart of Saudi Arabia’s thriving cybersecurity innovation landscape. As the Kingdom builds one of the most secure and advanced digital economies, CFIP plays a vital role in supporting this vision. Today, cyber threats and fraud can no longer be treated as separate challenges. By enabling real-time intelligence sharing, CFIP connects cyber intrusions with financial fraud, empowering organizations to unite and strengthen cybersecurity and prevention efforts across the Kingdom."

