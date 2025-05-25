Cairo – Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, has announced its expansion into Egypt, a strategic move aimed to meet the country’s rising demand for cutting-edge cyber defense solutions and support the growing needs of the broader Middle East and Africa region.

Operating in collaboration with its trusted local distributor, Group-IB will work closely with enterprises, government bodies, and critical infrastructure providers in Egypt, delivering tailored cybersecurity services, investigations, and digital risk protection. This step reflects the company's commitment to supporting local cybersecurity resilience and playing an active role in the region’s cyber defense.

“With the increasing demand for reliable cybersecurity services in Egypt and Africa, our growing local team in Cairo allows us to be on the ground where it matters most,” said Ahmed Thawat, Regional Director - Africa, Levant, and Qatar at Group-IB. “This isn’t just about expanding operations—it’s about being present, responsive, and aligned with the needs of the Egyptian market. We’re here to deliver real results, build trust, and help shape a more secure digital future.”

Group-IB’s expansion into the Egyptian market is also part of its broader glocal strategy—a decentralized approach designed to embed the company’s global expertise within local markets, providing local insights, and tailored solutions.

“Our decentralized model is built on the belief that cybersecurity must be local to be effective,” said Ashraf Koheil, Vice President of Sales, META and ANZ at Group-IB. “Egypt is a key part of that vision. We’re investing in local talent, responding in real-time to regional threats, and tailoring our solutions to match the unique challenges faced by our partners on the ground. That’s the future of cyber defense—global intelligence with local execution.”

With over two decades of experience across 60+ countries, Group-IB has built a solid global reputation, working with law enforcement agencies, national authorities, and leading companies. The company provides end-to-end services ranging from threat detection and incident response to digital forensics, data recovery, and breach containment. Its local team in Cairo—is already active on the ground, supporting key sectors in Egypt with real-time threat mitigation and investigation efforts. “ This demonstrates Group-IB’s practical, hands-on approach and deep understanding of regional challenges,” added Ahmed Tharwat, Regional Director - Africa, Levant, and Qatar at Group-IB.

Group-IB also aims to nurture local cybersecurity talent through professional training and upskilling programs, reinforcing its long-term vision of empowering self-reliant cyber capabilities across Egypt and neighboring countries.

As part of its regional engagement, Group-IB will be participating in CAISEC 2025, Egypt’s flagship cybersecurity event, to showcase its latest technologies, threat intelligence capabilities, and local initiatives. Visitors are invited to connect with Group-IB experts to explore how the company is helping protect Egypt’s digital infrastructure and building a safer cyber environment across the region.

ABOUT GROUP-IB

Established in 2003, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime globally. Headquartered in Singapore, and with Digital Crime Resistance Centers in the Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, Central Asia, and the Asia-Pacific, Group-IB analyses and neutralizes regional and country-specific cyber threats via its Unified Risk Platform, offering unparalleled defense through its industry-leading Threat Intelligence, Fraud Protection, Digital Risk Protection, Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management solutions, catering to government, retail, healthcare, gaming, financial sectors, and beyond. Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement agencies like INTERPOL, EUROPOL, and AFRIPOL to fortify cybersecurity worldwide, and has been awarded by advisory agencies including Aite-Novarica, Gartner, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, and KuppingerCole.

For more information, visit us at www.group-ib.com or connect with us on LinkedIn, X, Facebook, and Instagram.