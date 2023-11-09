Dubai — Group-IB, a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime, and CORVIT, the premiere source of IT and business knowledge and training in the UAE and surrounding areas, are pleased to announce the signing of a strategic partnership that will enhance the cybersecurity education offering available to organizations across the entire Middle East and Africa (MEA) region. The agreement, signed by both parties in late September, has already entered into force.

According to the terms of the strategic partnership, CORVIT will showcase Group-IB’s cutting-edge training programs, including the Blue Team Analyst, Penetration Tester, and Incident Responder modules, to its wide network of valued clients and partners. All training courses are delivered by Group-IB’s world-class team of GCFA, EnCE, and MCFE certified experts, part of the company’s commitment to deliver high-quality, practitioner-led teaching that offers significant added value. CORVIT clients can access the company’s new web page to find out more about the core Group-IB training modules now available.

Additionally, Group-IB and CORVIT will cooperate in the delivery of a range of exciting activations aimed at raising awareness of the latest cybersecurity trends in the MEA region and providing key insights into the overall threat landscape. The first of these joint activities, a webinar on the Current Cyber Threats in the Middle East Region, is set to be delivered by Anatoly Tykushin, Group-IB’s Director of Services, META, on November 22, 2023.

“A thriving partner ecosystem is at the core of every successful business, and we are pleased to join forces with CORVIT in order to increase the opportunities for organizations across the MEA region, where the demand for advanced cybersecurity skills is ever-growing, to have access to world-class education and training. We look forward to working closely with CORVIT to develop this mutually beneficial partnership,” Ashraf Koheil, Regional Sales Director META at Group-IB, said.

“We see this partnership as a great opportunity to bring valuable knowledge on the cutting-edge cyber security technologies to our customers in the region. This will certainly help uplifting cyber security landscape and we look forward to working closely with Group-IB in bringing an exciting learning experience for professionals in the IT and information security industries,” Kashif Ul Haq, CEO at CORVIT, said.

In September 2023, Group-IB announced the launch of its innovative new education hub at the company’s Digital Crime Resistance Center in Dubai, UAE, in line with the company’s increased focus on delivering high-quality education. At this brand new facility, strategically located in Dubai Internet City, Group-IB experts deliver a pioneering cybersecurity training and simulation experience on both custom training courses and instruction on any of the company’s core modules. Case studies based on real-life cyberattacks comprise up to 70% of the practical exercises on every Group-IB course, meaning that students are fully equipped to put their knowledge into practice. As a result, Group-IB training graduates can become a key part of information security teams in all verticals and geographies.

Group-IB’s increased commitment to raising cybersecurity education standards has also been evidenced in Singapore, where the company has its headquarters, as Group-IB and Ngee Ann Polytechnic announced on November 2, 2023 that they will join forces to establish a unique student-operated NP - Group-IB Threat Intelligence and Defence Center powered by Group-IB’s industry-leading cybersecurity solutions. Over the next three years, more than 200 students in NP’s Cybersecurity & Digital Forensics (CSF) course will be trained in intelligence collection and analysis, incident response, threat hunting, vulnerability assessment, and security monitoring – critical areas that will protect organizations from ever-evolving cyber threats.

About Group-IB

Founded in 2003 and headquartered in Singapore, Group-IB is a leading creator of cybersecurity technologies to investigate, prevent, and fight digital crime. Combating cybercrime is in the company’s DNA, shaping its technological capabilities to defend businesses, citizens, and support law enforcement operations.

In November 2023, Group-IB will celebrate the 20th anniversary of its founding with a range of exciting events marking the company’s global growth and significant contribution to international law-enforcement efforts aimed at stamping out cybercrime.

Group-IB’s Digital Crime Resistance Centers (DCRCs) are located in the Middle East, Europe, and Asia-Pacific to help critically analyze and promptly mitigate regional and country-specific threats. These mission-critical units help Group-IB strengthen its contribution to global cybercrime prevention and continually expand its threat-hunting capabilities.

Group-IB’s decentralized and autonomous operational structure helps it offer tailored, comprehensive support services with a high level of expertise. We map and mitigate adversaries' tactics in each region, delivering customized cybersecurity solutions tailored to risk profiles and requirements of various industries, including retail, healthcare, gaming, financial services, manufacturing, critical services, and more.

The company’s global security leaders work in synergy with some of the industry’s most advanced technologies to offer detection and response capabilities that eliminate cyber disruptions agilely.

Group-IB's Unified Risk Platform (URP) underpins its conviction to build a secure and trusted cyber environment by utilizing intelligence-driven technology and agile expertise that completely detects and defends against all nuances of digital crime. The platform proactively protects organizations’ critical infrastructure from sophisticated attacks while continuously analyzing potentially dangerous behavior all over their network.

The comprehensive suite includes the world’s most trusted Threat Intelligence, The most complete Fraud Protection, AI-powered Digital Risk Protection, Multi-layered protection with Managed Extended Detection and Response (XDR), All-infrastructure Business Email Protection, and External Attack Surface Management.

Furthermore, Group-IB's full-cycle incident response and investigation have consistently elevated industry standards, crafted over 70,000+ of cybersecurity incident response completed by our sector-leading DFIR Laboratory, High-Tech Crime Investigations Department, and round-the-clock CERT-GIB.

Its solutions and services have time and again been revered by leading advisory and analyst agencies such as Aite Novarica, Forrester, Frost & Sullivan, KuppingerCole Analysts AG, and more.

Being an active partner in global investigations, Group-IB collaborates with international law enforcement organizations such as INTERPOL and EUROPOL to create a safer cyberspace. Group-IB is also a member of the Europol European Cybercrime Centre’s (EC3) Advisory Group on Internet Security, which was created to foster closer cooperation between Europol and its leading non-law enforcement partners.

About CORVIT

Founded in the year 2000 as a supplier of networking products, solutions, services and trained human resource, Corvit has rapidly evolved into a trusted business technology advisor and strategic partner with solutions spanning the entire spectrum of Information and Communication Technology (ICT).

Corvit's offerings span an extensive range of ICT solutions and services, encompassing network infrastructure, security, cloud computing, data management, and software development. Our team's expertise allows us to create and implement customized solutions that streamline business operations, enhance efficiency, and ensure the security and resilience of IT infrastructure.

A core element of Corvit's commitment to excellence is our dedication to tailored training programs. We recognize that in today's dynamic business landscape, continuous learning and skill development are paramount to success. As such, Corvit delivers a diverse range of skills development programs across various fields.

