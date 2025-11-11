Dubai, UAE: Group AMANA, the leading design and build company in the Middle East, is strengthening digital transformation by implementing Oracle Fusion Cloud Applications. This strategic move is part of the company's continuous effort to drive innovation, enhance client communications, improve engagement, and streamline key management processes that support future business growth.

With Oracle Fusion Cloud Customer Experience (CX), part of Oracle Fusion Applications, Group AMANA will have access to a suite of digital platforms that will accelerate productivity across every stage of a project. The system is designed to empower the business development team to track inquiries and automatically assign tasks, ensuring timely follow-through and delivery. It will also provide transparent, real-time communication tools for clients and partners, promoting trust and accountability throughout the project lifecycle. Additionally, the platform will centralize and streamline budget and project approvals, aligning with Group AMANA’s core values to deliver smarter experiences, while balancing cost, time and quality.

"Our commitment to delivering with certainty extends beyond construction. It is about creating a seamless, transparent, and high value experience for every client and partner we work with," said Richard Abboud, CEO of Group AMANA. "By integrating Oracle Cloud CX, we are equipping our teams with the tools to communicate better, act faster, and make more informed decisions - all while keeping the client at the center of everything we do".

The implementation of Oracle Cloud CX will be a catalyst to connect previously fragmented processes and pave the way for a more efficient customer journey. The unified data models include Oracle Fusion Cloud Marketing, Oracle Fusion Cloud Sales, Oracle Fusion Cloud CPQ and Oracle Data Intelligence Platform will enable Group AMANA to deliver the right information to staff at the right moment, leading to timely and more effective decision-making. In addition, the rich CX data foundation will allow Group AMANA to tap AI capabilities and identify opportunities for operational improvements – from driving higher win rates to boosting ordering accuracy.

“By adopting Oracle Cloud CX, Group AMANA is setting a new benchmark for customer experience excellence in the regional construction sector,” said Leopoldo Boado Lama, senior vice president – Business Applications, ECEMEA, Oracle. “With unified data, automation, and AI intelligence, AMANA will empower its teams to deliver faster, smarter, and more connected outcomes for customers across every stage of the project lifecycle.”

Since its inception, AMANA has been championing intelligent solutions to ensure long-term impact and results. Its ongoing commitment to innovation and technology has strengthened its position as a regional leader in the design and build of industrial and commercial facilities, delivering quality results on each and every project.

About Group AMANA:

Group AMANA is a leading regional design-build company specialising in industrial construction for over three decades. With a track record of delivering over 1,500 industrial projects and serving more than 130 repeat clients, AMANA has established itself as a trusted name in providing turn-key solutions for fast-track projects. Guided by its "We Build With You" philosophy, the company is dedicated to championing intelligent solutions that ensure projects are value-engineered throughout their lifecycle.

Group AMANA operates through three key verticals: Construct, Manufacture, and Enhance. The Construct vertical encompasses AMANA Contracting and AMANA Aviation Fueling, offering intelligent solutions to industrial, commercial, and institutional markets. The Manufacture vertical, through its subsidiaries DuBox and DuPod, is revolutionising the industry with next generation offsite modular building solutions. The Enhance vertical, comprising of AMANA Solar, AMANA Energy-Saving, and AMANA's sustainability consultancy arm Mustadam, is driving the region's sustainability agenda through cleaner energy saving solutions and services.

With a dedicated team of over 6,000 employees in the GCC, Group AMANA continues to build on its formidable legacy, guided by its core values that deliver certainty, intelligence, and quality.

