United Arab Emirates: nybl, the artificial intelligence (AI) pioneer, has announced an exclusive collaborative engagement initiative called ‘The Boardroom’ by nybl (The Boardroom) at this year’s GITEX Global conference. Powered by multinational technology giants Lenovo and Intel®, The Boardroom is an invite-only space bringing together professionals, academia, leaders, deep tech experts and entrepreneurs across diverse industries to discuss the impact of AI. Structured around a series of closed-room sessions held from 14-18 October 2024, The Boardroom will encourage critical conversations between participants to enable future engagements or initiatives in a variety of AI arenas.

Nine sessions have been curated which will be moderated by experienced facilitators to engage on topics aimed at driving meaningful change in areas affected by AI, whilst increasing understanding around AI’s broader impact on humanity. These sessions include, ‘AI for Sustainability’ in partnership with Dubai Humanitarian, ‘Future Tech for Women Leaders’ in partnership with PLAYBOOK, and ‘The Entrepreneur’s Boardroom’ in partnership with Entrepreneur Middle East. Additional Boardrooms include ‘AI for Education’, ‘AI for Healthcare’, ‘AI for Retail’, ‘AI for Energy’, ‘Deep Tech’, and ‘Funding for AI’. The objective of each session is to showcase how AI has a role in driving long term solutions, ensuring its sustainability, enabling it to be suitably funded and to create a common vision for the future of each of these areas.

Key individuals from Lenovo participating across all of The Boardroom sessions include Nicholas Borsotto, Worldwide AI Business Lead & Head of Lenovo AI Innovators, and Dr. Valerio Rizzo, EMEA AI Lead. Further participants include BEEAH, Canadian University Dubai, Climate Essentials, E-daddy, Green Future Project, HappinessMatters, Mondia, Voicee, and YP Club, amongst many others.

Noor Alnahhas, Co-founder and CEO of nybl commented, “‘The Boardroom’ by nybl provides our partners and industry leaders attending GITEX, a rare and highly selective conduit for the meaningful exchange of ideas to enable exponential growth in this exciting AI economy. We are proud to be hosting a platform that encourages critical conversation around key topics in AI, whilst also offering participants the opportunity to forge longstanding partnerships and leverage the power and potential of AI as an enabler of good for multiple sectors and industries. I look forward to engaging with all our esteemed partners and contributors in important discussions regarding policies, practices and future goals that will accelerate the development and implementation of AI in the Middle East and around the world.”

In line with the UAE’s mandate for greater female representation in boardrooms, nybl has also joined forces with edtech platform PLAYBOOK to champion gender diversity at the highest levels of leadership. At the upcoming conference, The Boardroom sessions will ensure a balanced representation, with a strong focus on bringing accomplished women leaders to the table. Each participant will also receive a one-year subscription to Playbook’s comprehensive offerings, including masterclasses, workshops, 1:1 mentorships, and exclusive networking opportunities. This partnership underscores nybl’s commitment to advancing the UAE’s gender-balanced boardroom goals and fostering a more inclusive leadership landscape.

For the first time at GITEX, nybl is spearheading important dialogues across complex issues and distinctive opportunities that are critical for AI and its rapidly evolving role in the world today. The aim of this initiative is to enable further discussions on AI and the formation of collective think tanks, workstreams, and the emergence of new leaders, especially female leaders and entrepreneurs, that will shape the future of AI. From globally recognised public and private companies to small and medium enterprises, ‘The Boardroom’ by nybl brings talented titans of industry and cutting-edge technologies together, pioneering meaningful and sustainable changes in key areas to improve lives and our planet.

About nybl

nybl is a deep-tech development company with a mission to develop and export technology and innovation from the UAE, to the rest of the world. nybl’s technology focuses on delivering real-time failure prediction, prescription, prevention and optimization, increasing efficiency and reducing costs for critical industries and challenges facing humanity. The power of nybl’s AI is that it solves challenges by helping brilliant people address our most pressing humanitarian, energy, scientific and sustainability challenges.

The vision at nybl is to democratise AI - building a world in which, together we can unlock the full depth and breadth of human potential. This is achieved with nybl’s suite of AI applications, a world-class ML framework, and AI platform, and with the aim of transforming data into actionable intelligence.

For ‘The Boardroom’ by nybl media queries contact:

Omar Khan

Founder and Chief Idea Officer

iwantanidea.com

omar@iwantanidea.com