A New Benchmark for Quality and Excellence in Urban Living

The event unveiled an exceptional payment plan with a flexible 30/70 structure

Dubai, UAE : - ANAX Developments, a subsidiary of ANAX Holding, is proud to announce the groundbreaking ceremony of Vento Tower, a landmark project in the heart of Business Bay. The event, which took place on February 21st, 2024 marks the beginning of a new era in luxury living.

The ceremony was attended by ANAX Developments Chairman Satish Sanpal, ANAX Holding; Managing Director, Ravi Bhirani; Head of Sales, Saqib Bin Tariq; and representatives from Adnan Contracting L.L.C and EDMAC Consulting.

Spanning 19 residential floors, Vento Tower comprises 225 luxury studios and one-bedroom apartments, fully furnished and equipped to a high standard with top-notch fixtures from Siemens and TEKA, and a Smart Home System from Bosch. Residents enter via a five-star hotel-style lobby, with 24-hour security and a fully-fledged concierge service, making Vento Tower a game-changer in contemporary living in Business Bay.

Chairman Satish Sanpal expressed his excitement about the project, stating, "Vento Tower is our debut project, and with a goal to reform urban luxury living targeting homeowners, we aim to set a new standard of luxury living in Dubai with our flexible payment plan and commitment to top-notch quality, we will set a benchmark for excellence in the industry."

A highlight of the event was the unveiling of a revolutionary 30/70 flexible payment plan, tailored for prospective individuals seeking accessible payment terms with an option to pay as low as 1% to secure the unit, emphasizing the company's commitment to attracting homebuyers. This plan is especially significant in the competitive Business Bay area, offering urban individuals seeking a residence in Dubai a unique opportunity to invest in their dream home.

Commenting on the occasion, Ravi Bhirani added, “By offering a flexible payment plan and prioritizing quality, we are not just selling homes; we are enabling dreams. Our approach resonates with a new wave of young, first-time buyers, empowering them to own a piece of Dubai's thriving real estate market."

ANAX Developments' entry into the market signifies a new era of growth and innovation, with a transparent payment structure and a commitment to unparalleled quality, setting a benchmark for excellence that will be unmatched in future projects.

-Ends-

ANAX Holding:

ANAX Holding is a leading investment firm that specializes in managing a diverse portfolio of strategic businesses across multiple industries such as real estate, technology and hospitality. With a strong focus on delivering sustainable and long-term value, ANAX Holding aims to create exceptional investment opportunities and drive positive impact in the markets it operates in.

Through our diversified portfolio of investments, ANAX Holding actively engages in the development and management of companies that align with our core values of innovation, integrity, and social responsibility. We believe in making a positive difference in the communities

we operate by supporting initiatives that promote economic growth, philanthropy and social well-being.

Born from a desire to drive growth and innovation, ANAX Holding is led by Chairman Mr. Satish Sanpal, and is currently comprised of ANAX Developments, ANAX Media, and ANAX Hospitality.

ANAX Developments:

Anchored in a strategic investment approach, ANAX Developments is a dynamic and highly innovative real estate and development company with a strong commitment to revolutionizing urban living. The company aims to design spaces that go beyond the conventional with top-notch modern, innovative design; our homes are not just places to live but sanctuaries of comfort and inspiration. With a focus on excellence, community, and sustainability, we aspire to enhance lives, foster deeper connections to places and people, and make a lasting impact on the destinations we call home.

With excellence and innovation at the heart of what we do, we strive to redefine the future of real estate, setting unprecedented standards for contemporary living. Our commitment to delivering groundbreaking living solutions, implementing sustainable practices, ensuring highest quality standards, and fostering a strong sense of community are the core values that make us distinct. Expanding into Dubai and beyond, our vision is to craft lasting legacies, embodying the perfect fusion of luxury, convenience, and a strong sense of belonging wherever we operate.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Ammar Adra

PR and Communications Manager

E: ammar.a@anaxholding.com