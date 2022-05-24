Dubai, UAE: - Greenstone Equity Partners, the largest independent fund placement firm in the Middle East and leading provider of regulatory-compliant fund marketing and registration services in the GCC, won the award for “Best Risk & Compliance Implementation” at the third annual MEA Finance Banking Technology Summit & Awards ceremony.

The MEA Finance Banking Technology Summit & Awards celebrate the outstanding achievements in the MEA region’s banking and financial industry. This year’s winners were announced at the Armani Hotel in the Burj Khalifa in Dubai at a gala event held by MEA Finance, the publisher of MEA Finance and MEA Business, which is considered the authoritative voice of the Middle Eastern banking and finance industries. A panel of judges comprised of industry experts and commentators evaluated the entries for each category, and more than 400 regional banking, finance, and technology leaders attended the event.

Greenstone’s selection as the winner of the 2022 “Best Risk & Compliance Implementation” from the hundreds of nominations submitted to MEA Finance across the various awards categories is a testament to Greenstone’s success in providing practical and innovative solutions for leading global fund managers to perform regulatory compliant capital raising in the GCC region.

Jeff Evans, Managing Director of Greenstone Equity Partners, who accepted the award, said:

“We are grateful to be recognized two years in a row for Greenstone’s leadership in fund distribution compliance in the GCC. Over the past several years, the continued expansion of our capabilities, our team of professionals, and our network of industry partners brought great value to the growing number of fund manager partners who leverage our solutions. We’re thankful for the opportunity to continue to enable GCC investors to connect with leading global fund managers.”

About Greenstone

Greenstone Equity Partners is an established institutional-grade capital raising firm in the Middle East and the leading provider of regulatory-compliant fund marketing and registration services in the GCC. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dubai, Greenstone has deeply-rooted local relationships with 200+ GCC-based institutional investors and 1,500+ GCC based family office/UHNWI investors. Greenstone’s 60 professionals work with Greenstone’s global fund manager partners with aggregate AUMs of $700 billion. To find out more, visit www.gsequity.com

