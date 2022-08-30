Dubai, UAE:– Greenstone Equity Partners and aosphere have launched a strategic collaboration to provide fund managers with a comprehensive, low-cost regulatory solution for Saudi Arabia, Oman, Kuwait, Qatar, Bahrain, the UAE, the Dubai International Financial Center (DIFC), and the Abu Dhabi Global Markets (ADGM) (collectively, “the GCC”). Greenstone is the largest licensed fund placement firm and provider of fund distribution compliance in the GCC. aosphere is an affiliate of leading international legal practice Allen & Overy LLP and is an award-winning provider of innovative online legal information solutions.

The collaboration supports fund managers who market funds and other private placement offerings to investors in the GCC, enabling such fund managers to access aosphere’s Rulefinder Marketing Restrictions Asset Management product at a discounted rate specifically for the eight regulated jurisdictions in the GCC. aosphere's Rulefinder offers a practical and comprehensive analysis of the rules regarding marketing and offering funds and asset management services to investors, delivered via an intuitive online web-based platform.

Additionally, fund managers who are not licensed in the GCC countries may leverage Greenstone’s GCC Regulatory Compliance Program (“RCP”) to remain compliant while distributing their funds and other private placement offerings. Greenstone’s RCP provides a regulatory umbrella with outsourced compliance operations and locally-licensed entities for fund managers to register and offer funds to investors. This contributes to Greenstone’s continuous efforts to strengthen regulatory compliant capital raising within the GCC region.

Jeff Evans, Managing Director of Greenstone Equity Partners, said: “Throughout our 11 years in the region, we have learned that getting reliable legal analysis that breaks down the complex rules and regulations in the various GCC jurisdictions is a key challenge, as well as a substantial expense for fund managers and other distributors who market and offer funds and other private placement offerings to GCC-based investors. We’re thrilled to be collaborating with aosphere to provide a low-cost, high-quality solution for our global network of fund managers. As users of aosphere, we find Rulefinder’s comprehensiveness and simplicity to be extremely valuable in quickly determining the “Dos and Don’ts” of offering funds to investors in each jurisdiction in the GCC.”

Clare Godson, Executive Director of aosphere, said “The GCC region consists of eight independent regulatory jurisdictions. Distribution compliance can be particularly complicated for fund managers who are engaging investors across the region. We invest extensive resources in our legal analysis to ensure Rulefinder is a trusted resource in the market and it is a pleasure to work with a firm like Greenstone, which can provide a solution to fund managers looking to distribute funds compliantly under their regulatory umbrella of locally-licensed entities.”

Greenstone and aosphere receive no compensation whatsoever from one another under this collaboration.

About aosphere

aosphere LLP, an affiliate of leading international legal practice Allen & Overy LLP, has a client base which includes an impressive list of more than 600 of the world’s leading investment banks, asset managers and funds. aosphere has expertise in key areas such as cross-border marketing restrictions, data privacy, shareholding disclosure (including short selling), and derivatives to provide subscription products which help their clients to reduce legal, regulatory and operational risk. www.aosphere.com

About Greenstone

Greenstone Equity Partners is an established institutional-grade capital raising firm in the Middle East and the leading provider of regulatory-compliant fund marketing and registration services in the GCC. Founded in 2011 and headquartered in Dubai, Greenstone has deeply-rooted local relationships with 200+ GCC-based institutional investors and 1,500+ GCC-based family office/UHNWI investors. Greenstone’s 60 professionals work with Greenstone’s global fund manager partners with aggregate AUMs of $700 billion. To find out more, visit www.gsequity.com

