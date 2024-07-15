New collaboration centers around the use of biochar, a carbon sinking material traditionally used for soil enhancement, in the production of concrete, marking a significant step towards sustainable construction in the GCC region.

DUBAI, UAE — Green Valley Biochar, a leading producer of biochar in the Middle East, and Bton Group, a German technology-driven concrete company, have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for supply and partnerships. This collaboration marks a significant step towards sustainable construction in the GCC region.

The MOU centers around the use of biochar, a carbon sinking material traditionally used for soil enhancement, in the production of concrete. Bton Group has developed a technology that allows the use of biochar in concrete without any adverse effects. In fact, the durability of concrete is enhanced, and the resulting product is climate positive, achieving more than 100% CO2 saving.

Under the terms of the MOU, Green Valley will supply or manage pyrolysis plants for the production of biochar and secure the supply of biomass. Bton Group will utilize the biochar in their concrete production. This partnership will open a new market for Green Valley's biochar and enable Bton Group to provide large-scale climate positive solutions to the region.

The partnership will have a significant impact on stakeholders across the construction ecosystem in the region. For Bton Group's expansion plan in the GCC, the amount of biochar required will necessitate multiple new plants that Green Valley will operate, benefiting from the upscale use. For developers and construction companies, this partnership will secure a stable supply of sustainable concrete.

"We are delighted to announce a partnership with Green Valley, a leading company in the biochar sector in the UAE," said Thomas Demmel, CEO of Bton Group. "The partnership will benefit the whole construction industry and allow for highly sustainable - in fact, carbon negative / climate positive - and price competitive concrete / precast concrete elements. This collaboration, which has been propelled by one of the largest real estate developers in the UAE, will landmark technology-driven circular solutions in the GCC."

Tolga Soytekin, co-founder of Green Valley Biochar, added, "This is exciting news and a proud new chapter for Green Valley Biochar. We're excited to announce our partnership with Bton Group. They have an amazing track record in Germany with existing projects and we are happy to be part of the narrative, not just in their expansion into the GCC, but also the benefits of using Bton's eco-concrete solutions in the Middle East and what it means for us when it comes to our net-zero goals. After spending the last 12 months focusing on landscape, agriculture, and animal husbandry solutions by using Biochar, this is a huge step in the development of our own story. The fact that we will be setting up additional pyrolysis facilities means that we will ensure more CO2 drawdown and carbon sequestration in the region through industrial applications."

The partnership will initially start in the UAE but will extend to the whole GCC, especially KSA where Bton is planning to set up multiple plants over the next few years.

About Green Valley Biochar

Green Valley Biochar, based in the UAE, is revolutionizing sustainable agriculture and construction with innovative biochar solutions. Our locally-produced biochar enhances soil fertility, serves as a sustainable building material, and contributes to carbon sequestration.

For more information: https://greenvalleybiochar.com/

About Bton Group

Bton Group is a leading provider of general residential, commercial, industrial, and civil infrastructure concrete construction solutions based in Germany. They work closely with clients to achieve their vision, focusing on safety, quality, and integrity. Bton Group is renowned for its innovative approach to concrete construction, offering solutions integral to modern life and connecting for good.

For more information: https://www.bton-group.com/Home_lumk/

For Media enquiries:

Market Buzz International

