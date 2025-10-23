Acquisition will strengthen Elite Co.’s cold-chain and last-mile network and give it a strategic foothold in Saudi Arabia

Dubai, UAE – Green Dome Investments (“GDI”), the UAE’s leading logistics and supply chain investments platform, announced that it has agreed to acquire Transcorp International (“Transcorp”), a specialist in cold-chain logistics operating in the UAE, Saudi Arabia and Qatar.

Elite Co., the operating arm of GDI focused on building integrated logistics solutions spanning fulfilment, middle-mile, last-mile and express services, will integrate Transcorp’s operations, supported by GDI’s investment, to create one of the GCC’s leading last-mile and express logistics providers. Since 2021, Elite Co. has more than doubled its network and customer base, evolving into a leading technology-driven logistics provider, and laying the foundation for an integrated, multi-sector logistics platform. Elite Co’s. digital-tracking and route-optimization systems will enhance reliability and improve delivery speed across Transcorp’s cold-chain network.

Integrating Transcorp’s cold-chain network with Elite Co.’s express operations will create one of the GCC’s most comprehensive logistics ecosystems, capable of serving everything from pharmaceuticals and food to e-commerce fulfilment. In 2024, GDI also acquired LogX, a cold-chain last-mile operator that was integrated under Elite Co., a move that laid the groundwork for today’s acquisition of Transcorp and further strengthens GDI’s position in temperature-controlled logistics.

Between 2019 and 2024, Transcorp’s revenue grew at a 50% CAGR and the agreed acquisition reflects GDI’s disciplined approach to regional M&A. The transaction, which is expected to complete in the coming weeks, will see GDI acquire CE-Ventures’ equity stake in Transcorp. As the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises, CE-Ventures first invested in Transcorp in 2018, helping scale the company into a leading player in cold-chain fulfilment, last-mile delivery and B2B distribution across the GCC.

CE-Ventures’ exit reflects Crescent Enterprises’ ongoing strategy of supporting portfolio companies from early growth to scale and institutional maturity, creating lasting regional value while catalysing sector consolidation.

Together, Elite Co. and Transcorp will operate across five GCC countries, managing a fleet of over 1,500 vehicles, 27 warehouses and serving over 800 clients. Furthermore, the acquisition accelerates Elite Co.’s regional expansion and strengthens its position in Saudi Arabia’s logistics market, as it invests more than SAR 1 trillion (AED 979 billion) in logistics under Vision 2030.

Since 2017, GDI will have acquired four regional logistics operators, deploying more than $120 million since inception. Backed by key shareholders such as SISCO Holding, Saudi’s first publicly listed infrastructure investment holding company, GDI has created a multi-sector regional logistics platform across express, e-commerce fulfilment and cold-chain services.

Saadi Abdul Rahim Hassan Al Rais, Chairman of Green Dome Investments, said: “Our acquisition of Transcorp will expand our footprint in Saudi Arabia and strengthen our exposure to temperature-controlled logistics, one of the fastest-growing subsectors in the GCC. We are committed to empowering our portfolio companies with capital and operational expertise, enabling them to scale, innovate, and deliver world-class logistics solutions. This transaction underscores our confidence in the sector’s long-term growth and our ambition to play a central role in shaping its future.”

Dr Mohammad Sharaf, CEO of Green Dome Investments, added: “Our strategic acquisition of key logistics assets positions us to capitalize on the rapidly growing cold storage and e-commerce sectors in the UAE and Saudi Arabia, projected to reach $7.6 billion and $5.2 billion respectively by 2030, ensuring our integrated operations are primed to capture the robust growth outlook across both countries. By unifying our portfolio, we strengthen our long-term commitment to supply chain resilience and regional economic diversification.”

Hisham Albahar, CEO of Elite Co., said: “Transcorp’s market-leading position in cold-chain logistics and its growing network in the GCC will enhance our ability to serve diverse industries and meet the surging demand for high-quality, temperature-controlled supply chain solutions. This transaction also gives us an important strategic foothold in Saudi Arabia – and under Rodrigue’s continued leadership, Transcorp will be a cornerstone of Elite Co.’s regional expansion, the cold chain powerhouse within our platform.”

Rodrigue Nacouzi, CEO of Transcorp International, said: “This partnership marks far more than a transaction – it represents a true alignment of vision and values. Together, we are amplifying everything Transcorp has built over the years, and we remain very grateful to CE-Ventures for their strategic partnership and early belief in our mission. While we remain rooted in the same purpose and principles that define us, we now move forward with greater resources, broader reach and stronger backing. With the support of GDI and Elite Co., Transcorp is poised to accelerate innovation and deliver even greater value to our customers across the GCC.”

This acquisition underscores GDI’s ambition to build the region’s first fully integrated logistics investment platform as it explores additional strategic acquisitions in 2026 to expand its operational services and geographic reach.

About Green Dome Investments

Green Dome Investments (GDI) is a UAE-based logistics investment platform focused on strategic acquisitions and growth in the logistics and supply chain sectors. In 2021, GDI acquired Elite Co., a leading last-mile and express logistics provider operating across the GCC, establishing a robust regional presence across multiple logistics verticals.

For more information, visit www.greendomeinvestments.com

About Transcorp International

Transcorp International is a leading logistics powerhouse in cold chain services across the Gulf region, delivering mission-critical solutions to the FMCG and Healthcare sectors. Renowned since 2013 for its reliability, innovation and operational excellence, Transcorp has established itself as a trusted partner for some of the region’s most demanding and high-impact industries.

For more information, visit www.transcorp-intl.com

About Elite Co.

Elite Co. is a leading integrated logistics provider in the GCC, offering transportation, warehousing, distribution, and specialized services across the UAE, Kuwait, Bahrain, Qatar, and Oman. Headquartered in Dubai, the company partners with global brands and retailers to deliver agile, technology-driven logistics solutions with reliability and scale.

For more information, visit: www.elite-co.com

About CE-Ventures

CE-Ventures is the corporate venture capital platform of Crescent Enterprises, investing globally in bold founders and transformative technologies across enterprise, logistics, fintech, healthcare, and sustainability. CE-Ventures initially invested in Transcorp in 2018, supporting the company’s transformation into a key player in cold-chain fulfilment, last-mile delivery, and B2B distribution.

To learn more about the CE-Ventures portfolio, visit: www.crescententerprises.com/ce-ventures