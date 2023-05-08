Manama, Bahrain: Bahrain-based agribusiness platform Green Corp has acquired a stake in Badia Farms, the GCC’s first vertical farming company supplying gourmet produce to hotels and discerning consumers, to grow its sustainable food production projects across the GCC.

The boost from Green Corp and its ultimate owner, leading Shari’ah-compliant global alternative investment company Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), will enable Badia Farms to expand its advanced production models and pesticide-free farms into Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, enhancing regional food production opportunities significantly.

Green Corp takes a stake in Badia Farms to expand sustainable food production across the GCC. Image courtesy: Gulf Islamic Investments LLC

Established in 2016, Badia Farms’ sustainable farming techniques produce nutritious fruits and vegetables without sunlight or soil. Its energy-efficient methods use up to 90% less water than traditionally-grown crops, with significantly higher yields.

Omar Al Jundi, Badia Farms’ CEO, commented, “Green Corp’s partnership with Badia Farms demonstrates the strength of local backing for home-grown companies to resolve regional and global challenges. This funding provides Badia Farms with powerful means to enhance healthy domestic food production in the GCC. We look forward to providing premium, locally-produced fruits and vegetables using our high-tech farms across Saudi Arabia and Bahrain.

Saleh AlBelushi, CEO of Green Corp, added, “Badia Farms fits perfectly into Green Corp’s regional development plan for food production and processing. Its fine products will be a success in Saudi Arabia and Bahrain, as they have been in the UAE. Badia Farms also shares our strong focus on sustainability, as we look for opportunities to develop sustainable agricultural, aquaculture, food processing and production projects across the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC). Green Corp would welcome additional partners to develop these regional food sustainability plans together”.

About Badia Farms

Badia Farms is a mission-driven sustainability company that focuses on the development and production of different varieties of fruits, vegetables, and plants, utilizing innovative farming technologies and techniques.

About Green Corp

Gulf Ventures Capital, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Gulf Islamic Investments (GII), incorporated in Bahrain, created Green Corp in 2023 as a business creation platform to initiate and develop sustainable agricultural, aquaculture, food processing and production projects across the Gulf Co-operation Council (GCC) states. Green Corp seeks to identify high-growth investment and expansion opportunities in the food processing, production and distribution sectors, aligning with government policies to encourage more home-grown food products and value-added processing to reduce import dependence.

About Gulf Islamic Investments

Gulf Islamic Investments LLC (GII) is a leading Shari’ah-compliant global alternative investment company. With over $3 billion of assets under management, GII seeks to achieve superior, sustainable returns and long-term value for its investors and shareholders by investing in curated growth and income opportunities.

GII believes in ‘innovation with a purpose’, and works to build the sustainability of the ecosystem in which it operates. Under the leadership of a committed management team, supported by prominent shareholders from the Arabian Gulf region, GII deploys private capital across diverse asset classes, including real estate, private equity, and venture capital. GII’s client network includes UHNWIs, family offices, banks, institutions, and sovereign wealth funds in the GCC and Asia.

GII is headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with offices in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Frankfurt and London, and is regulated by the Securities and Commodities Authority (SCA). www.gii.ae,