Dubai: A Greek delegation of journalists visited the Evogreen Alternative Raw Material facility in Sharjah, where maritime and marine-related hazardous waste is being transformed into industrial-grade alternative materials for circular economy.



The facility is the first project of Evogreen, a joint venture between Polygreen and BEEAH. The 11 Greek journalists learned about the Evogreen facility, located within BEEAH Recycling’s award-winning waste management complex, and its importance in helping realise a zero-waste future and the larger circular economy.



The journalists were briefed about BEEAH’s vision for a circular economy across the UAE and the wider region, which has driven the organisation’s growth into a leader in waste management and pioneer for sustainability in the Middle East.



Imran Gill, CEO of Polygreen Middle East, discussed Evogreen’s importance in tackling the pressing issue of marine pollution, utilising innovative marine and environmental management solutions as well as advanced waste processing.



The delegation also went on a tour of the waste management complex and visited the Evogreen Alternative Raw Material facility, where they saw the unique methods being used to treat contaminated metals and hazardous industrial waste. Recovered materials are then used to produce alternative materials for industrial use, promoting a circular economy and helping keep oceans clean.



Evogreen

Evogreen is a joint venture between BEEAH and Polygreen based in the United Arab Emirates. It offers innovative marine and environmental management solutions to boost the circular economy in the UAE and wider region.



Polygreen

Polygreen is one of the leading companies in Southeast Europe offering a total circular economy approach worldwide. Polygreen specializes in reliable and cost effective waste management solutions for the entire range of industrial waste and marine pollution through careful planning, management, innovation, and sophisticated lab analyses.



With presence in Europe, Middle East and Africa, Polygreen implements some of the most technically challenging and time critical environmental projects across the globe.



Furthermore, Polygreen provides integrated and innovative circular economy solutions that improve people’s quality of life. In addition, through purpose-built education as well cultural initiatives, Polygreen aims to shape human environmental consciousness.



At Polygreen we are thriving towards a viable cosmos, where nothing is in excess and everything is useful. https://www.polygreen.eco/



BEEAH Group

BEEAH Group is the region’s leading sustainability and digital expert, renowned for groundbreaking environmental innovations and smart solutions for future-ready cities. Recognising sustainability and technology as the pillars for a modern economy, BEEAH Group has invested in a comprehensive, full-circle strategy for the future, and expanded into the fields of renewable energy, sustainable transport, consultancy, education, and technology. Raising the bar for quality of life in the region, BEEAH Group businesses continue to set industry benchmarks in sustainable, smart solutions; and has helped countries across the region in creating and executing their own roadmap for a socially responsible future. The Group is currently operational in the UAE, Egypt and KSA. For more information, please visit beeahgroup.com and connect with @BEEAHGroup on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter.