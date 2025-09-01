Gulf Cooperation Council: On August 28th 2025, Great Place to Work® - a global research, training and consultancy firm that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide - has revealed the 100 Best Workplaces in the Middle East ™, categorized into 50 Large, 25 Medium, and 25 Small organizations.

Creating a positive workplace culture is essential for fostering employee engagement, innovation and overall organizational success. The Best Workplaces in the Middle East list highlights companies that prioritize trust, respect and support among their teams. Celebrating these winners encourages businesses across the region to strive for excellence in their workplace practices.

Commenting on this year’s 2025 Best Workplaces in the Middle East™ list Tanzeel Ur Rehman, Managing Director of KSA, Great Place to Work® Middle East, said:

"Congratulations to all the outstanding organizations recognized as the Best Workplaces in the Middle East™, your commitment to fostering positive and innovative inclusive environments sets a benchmark for excellence."

Top Best Workplaces in Best Workplaces in the Middle East™ list of the year 2025

Large Category

BFL Group Leminar Al Dabbagh Group IHG DEWA Dubai Police Hilton Ras Al Khaima Police Metropolitan Group McDonald's Qatar Landmark Retail Seara Sunset Hospitality Group FIVE Hotels & Resorts Globelink West Star Shipping L.L.C Marriott International Chalhoub Group Hilti META Abu Dhabi Customs JUMEIRAH Four Seasons Hilton al Habtoor City Complex SAMI Advanced Electronics DHL Burjeel Holdings Sobha Realty AstraZeneca Cisco e& G42 RICC McDonalds BEYON Alshaya Group Visa Talabat Arada Developments LLC L'Oréal Bayut Dubizzle Altanfeethi CMA Chef Middle East Dar Al Riyadh Nestlé Red Sea Global SEWA United Pharmaceuticals Company Saudi Global Ports Apparel Group AJMAL PERFUMES Nesma & Partners

Medium Category

Mohammed Bin Rashid Housing Est. Century Financial IDS Blue Ocean Academy PizzaExpress UAE - Jordana Restaurants LLC White and Co. Real Estate Novotel World Trade Centre LLC THABT DMCC Accor Hotels Welldone Solutions Saudi Company for Visa and Travel Solutions - Tasheer SKY VIEW REAL ESTATE BROKERS L L C Health and Safety - Dubai Municipality BNW Developments Fund for Martyr, Wounded, POW & Missing in Action Banke International Asharqia Chamber Emicool LLC MetLife Benefit Cosmetics LLC Free Zones Authority of Ajman Alkhabeer Capital General Administration of Public Health Center3 by stc







Small Category

RemoteApps Matrix Bldg Waterproofing Fixing LLC Charitable Association for Rheumatic Diseases (CARD) Arista TechTrans U X E SECURITY SOLUTIONS L.L.C Luxe Port Trading LLC mleeha cultural & sports club نادي مليحة الثقافي الرياضي Flight Centre Travel Group TAKEDA Trukker ZenHR Tesla Properties L.L.C Ajman Sewerage CARSON LOGISTICS W.L.L. Qatar aloula non profit organization - الجمعيه النسائية الخيرية الاولى بجدة Adagio Premium Hotel Apartment Jumeirah the Palm Ehfaaz Sahara Motors Faith Healthcare Group Union Square House Real Estate Chalet International Real Estate LLC LAMAISON ENGINEERING CONSULTANCY AND REAL ESTATE L.L.C Shift Group DNL Properties

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global research and management consultancy that recognizes the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries worldwide and provides premier business and advisory services. Its mission is to improve peoples’ lives and create a better society by improving the workplace experience. Great Place to Work was founded in 1991 to provide a simple, research-driven methodology that could be widely used to understand and assess organizations. A proprietary employee survey and assessment of HR policies form the foundation of the Institute’s research and consulting services and has been used by companies from all over the world to create strong workplace cultures based on trusting relationships.

About the ‘Best Workplaces™ lists

Any company based in the Middle East, falls within the industries belonging to the lists and employs 10 or more employees is eligible to participate. Any company that appears on the list is selected primarily based on their employees' responses to the Great Place to Work Trust Index©, a proprietary employee survey developed by Great Place to Work®. In addition, the Great Place to Work® Middle East evaluates materials submitted by the company, including the company's response to the Great Place to Work® Culture Audit© with accompanying materials submitted by the company for consideration. Organizations can apply from now and until the beginning of the following year for the 2024 and 2025 Best Workplaces™ list.

