Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, On April 23rd, 2026, Great Place to Work®—a global research, training, and consultancy firm recognizing the Best Workplaces™ in over 60 countries—officially announced the Best Workplaces in KSA™ list.

The list recognizes 100 organizations for their commitment to building high-trust, high-performance workplace cultures across the Kingdom, across four categories: 30 Large organizations, 40 Small and Medium organizations, and 30 Micro organizations.

We also congratulate the top-performing organization in each category for their outstanding workplace cultures:

Large category: InterContinental Hotels Group is recognized for its strong people-first culture and commitment to excellence in hospitality, fostering an inclusive employee experience across its global operations.

InterContinental Hotels Group is recognized for its strong people-first culture and commitment to excellence in hospitality, fostering an inclusive employee experience across its global operations. Small and Medium category: ESAD is acknowledged for its dynamic growth and collaborative, high-trust environment that empowers employees and supports sustainable performance.

ESAD is acknowledged for its dynamic growth and collaborative, high-trust environment that empowers employees and supports sustainable performance. Micro category: ZenHR is recognized for its innovation in HR technology and its agile, employee-centered culture driving engagement and operational excellence.

Commenting on this year’s 2026 Best Workplaces in KSA™ list Tanzeel Ur Rehman, Managing Director of KSA, Great Place to Work® Middle East, said: "Best Workplaces in KSA™ 2026 reflect a winning group of great workplaces within KSA, which are relentlessly persisting with the people first strategy specially in the context of realizing the Saudi Vision 2030 which demands the next level of productivity. What's behind their success is the power of listening constantly under all circumstances, genuinely and consistently embedding that under their respective organizational strategy. And the results speak for themselves in the form of high retention, strong performance, and the Best Workplace cultures people choose to stay in".

Best Workplaces in KSA™ list for the year 2026

Large Category:

InterContinental Hotels Group Hilton Hikma Pharmaceuticals Chalhoub Group Capital Market Authority Landmark Group Marriott International SAMI Advanced Electronics Apparel Group DHL Bina Holding Masdar United International Transportation Co (Budget) Dar Al Riyadh RICC McDonalds Alshaya Group King Abdulaziz Hospital - Makkah Health Cluster Saudi German Hospital Riyadh United Pharmaceuticals Company Nesma & Partners Salehiya Healthcare Ajex Logisitics Services Coca-Cola Bottling Maximus Gulf Tamkeen Technologies Ministry of Communications and Information Technology Al-Othaim Markets Altanfeethi Office Company Tabuk Pharmaceutical Industries Company DP World

Small and Medium Category:

ESAD Saudi Autistic society Hilti Saudi Arabia Asharqia Chamber AbbVie Mueen Human Resources Saudi Arabian Drilling Academy (SADA) L'Oréal Energy and Water Academy Alkhabeer Capital Siemens Healthineers AG Hail Region Development Authority Saudi Electric Services Polytechnic (SESP) General Secretariat of Zakat, Tax and Customs Committees Cisco Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Protiviti Member Firm Middle East Key Facilities Management Int. TAKEDA International Islamic Trade Finance Corporation (ITFC) National Health Command Center CHBIB Environmental Care Co Ltd Makkiyoon AlGhomlas Trading Company Wareef Real estate Amgen Benefit Cosmetics LLC Retal Al Yamamah University BlueRays Holding REDA Hazard Control Mediterranean Shipping Company SCCC | Saudi Cloud Computing Company Al Muhaidib Holding Company Middle East Information Technology Solution (Cyberani) Dar Wa Emaar Environmental horizons company Tarmeez Capital TCC - Technology Control Company AlRajhi United

Micro Category:

ZenHR Get Smart Medical Center Smart Media Company AlManara Advanced Co Zimmer Biomet Proline Maharat Construction Training Center Malaz Capital Huna The Future Company Vice Rectorate for Business and Community Partnership Empower Co Dammamvalley Assayel Arabia Real Estate Company Ultimate Solution Co. Kaneen Dow Diagnostics Elite Thabat Al-Maskan THABT Kingdom Brokerage for Insurance Kanaf Charity Qsah - KSA Mashariq Almasiah Interstellar Solutions Adel Real Estate ISST Electric and Electronics Regional Office. Genesys Cloud Services, Inc. Amaal Association for family development The saudi mortgage guarantees company (damanat) Smart Solutions For Health Consultations ( SSHC )

For media collaborations and inquiries, please contact:

Lamees ElZeghaty

Director of Retention and Compliance

Great Place to Work® Middle East

lamees.elzeghaty@greatplacetowork.com

To see the full list of the 2026 Best Workplaces in KSA™ click below:

https://bit.ly/best-workplaces-in-ksa-2026

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is a global research and consulting firm operating in over 60 countries. It helps organizations build strong workplace cultures based on trust, using its proprietary Trust Index™ survey and Culture Audit®. Its mission is to improve people’s lives by improving workplace experiences.

About the Best Workplaces™ lists

Companies in the Middle East with 10+ employees are eligible to participate. Rankings are based mainly on employee feedback through the Trust Index™ survey, along with an evaluation of the Culture Audit® and company submissions. Organizations can apply annually for inclusion in the Best Workplaces™ lists.

For more information and registering for the 2026 and 2027 lists: https://greatplacetowork.me/apply-for-a-list/