

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: Grant Thornton, one of the UAE’s largest professional services firms, today announced the inauguration of its new flagship office in Abu Dhabi Global Market (ADGM). The grand opening was attended by His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, representing a significant milestone that reinforces Grant Thornton’s long-standing commitment to its clients in Abu Dhabi and the broader UAE market.

With over 55 years of exceptional service in the UAE, Grant Thornton now operates four offices across the country, with a head office in Dubai and a workforce of over 500 professionals. The launch of the new workplace in Abu Dhabi comes on the heels of the firm's expanding clientele in the capital, further accelerating its double-digit year-on-year growth over the past five years.

Moreover, opening a new office in ADGM signifies more than just Grant Thornton’s corporate growth, it embodies the firm’s steadfast endeavour to support the economic vision of Abu Dhabi and the UAE by working in alliance with the government, ADGM entities, as well as organisations in the wider commercial segment, particularly, in the financial services and energy sectors.

With the Abu Dhabi office doubling in size three times in the past several years, the new workplace will now serve as the central hub for Grant Thornton’s Abu Dhabi based employees providing a full range of advisory, audit, and tax services to its diverse set of clients.

His Excellency Ahmed Jasim Al Zaabi, Chairman of Abu Dhabi Global Market and Abu Dhabi Department of Economic Development, said: "We congratulate Grant Thornton on the launch of their office in ADGM, and their strong commitment to Abu Dhabi. The presence of a global brand like Grant Thornton marks another solid testament to the thriving business community at ADGM, and the unique ability of the international financial centre to open newer avenues of opportunities and partnerships.”

Hisham Farouk, CEO, Grant Thornton UAE, said: “ADGM has long established itself as one of the leading international business hubs catering to an array of global and local corporations in the country. Our presence here further bolsters our strategy to work in close collaboration with our expansive clientele in Abu Dhabi while advancing ADGM's contribution to the larger economic agenda of the UAE.”

Samer Hijazi, Head of the Abu Dhabi Office and Head of Financial Services, Grant Thornton UAE, said: “Our Abu Dhabi office and the portfolio of work in the capital has significantly grown in size over the past several years and we have even more ambitious plans looking to the future. This new office gives us an opportunity to further consolidate our client relationships and provide an even more enhanced client experience on the back of our ever-expanding suite of services and facilities.”

Grant Thornton has been a trusted partner of choice and value to some of the most notable institutions, clients, and key regulatory authorities in the country, playing a crucial role in the UAE’s transformative journey since its inception. This expansion in the firm’s footprint further demonstrates its quest to deliver sustained long-term value to the industry and the country at large.

About Grant Thornton:

Grant Thornton UAE was founded in 1966 and is one of UAE's leading assurance, advisory, and tax firms dedicated to serving the needs of privately held businesses, public interest entities, and family-owned businesses. With offices in Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah and considerable experience across many fields, Grant Thornton develops tailored solutions for clients in financial services, and the public sector, as well as those in the energy, hospitality, leisure, real estate, construction, retail, transportation, logistics, defence, manufacturing, and telecommunications industries, among others.

As part of the global Grant Thornton network which entails over 68,000 professionals in member firms in 147 markets, Grant Thornton UAE combines a strong local presence and global scale, with a goal to help organisations achieve sustainable growth and success in a fast-changing business landscape.

Media Contacts:

Atrayee Roy Choudhury | Taief Saleh

ASDA’A BCW

atrayee.choudhury@bcw-global.com I | taief.saleh@bcw-global.com