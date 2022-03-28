Grandiose Supermarket is launching its 6th largest store in Abu Dhabi this March. The store will cover 13,690 Sq. Ft. and will be located at the recently opened Al Qana Marina.

Catering to the thriving neighbourhood and beyond, Grandiose has elevated the shopping experience by integrating a food hall into their latest space. The Grandiose Food Hall features a variety of live cooking stations serving a range of cuisines to customers seated in an open space area that overlooks the waterfront Marina.

The latest launch marks the opening of the 18th Grandiose location in the UAE overall. The retail chain aims to expand further, bringing the community True Family Values and convenience. A boon to have in any neighbourhood, Grandiose has maintained a wholesome reputation for being an environmentally conscious chain and a supporter of local farmers.

The Destination

Al Qana Marina is the perfect spot for yacht owners, water-sports enthusiasts and families to eat, drink and soak up the sun. This luxurious area is perfectly situated within Al Qana to offer a spectacular view of Abu Dhabi’s iconic skyline. Featuring mouth-watering seafood restaurants and cafes, lavish lounges, marine services and a yacht marina with 106 boat berths; this area is ‘the place to be’ for those wanting to dine, socialize or sail off into the sunset.

Launch Celebrations

Grandiose will host an opening ceremony with ribbon cutting on the 31st of March 2022, followed by 4-day long family festivities starting 6 pm onwards until the 3rd of April. The festivities will include food sampling, face painting and other child-friendly activities to name a few.

Last but not the least, customers will also be able to avail a flat 20% off on their total purchases from the 31st of March until the 3rd of April as a part of the opening celebration.

James Scott, CEO at Grandiose Supermarkets said, “Al Qana is such an exciting new addition to Abu Dhabi and is the perfect place for families to stroll along the boulevard, browse the aisles, and nibble on freshly made bites. Our latest location takes a lot of inspiration from the destination and hosts a plethora of community-minded experiences. We are particularly excited about our food hall, which does not only offer a range of fresh, wholesome items, but also gives customers the chance to take a seat and enjoy the waterfront view while they eat. The Grandiose Food Hall is actually a perfect rejuvenating area to take the family for some essential quality bonding time. We hope to continue developing and introducing such fresh ideas into the market that uplift the shopping experience for customers.

The Customer Experience at Grandiose

Grandiose Supermarket is located across the canal, opposite to The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi in Al Qana and is formatted as a convenient and easily navigatable U shape with their popular Grandiose Café facing the glittering canal.

This location differentiates itself from all other supermarket experiences by offering customers a waterfront food hall featuring live cooking stations and picturesque marina-side seating. The live cooking stations include fresh pizzas, pasta, sandwiches and shawarmas. Grandiose strives to offer visitors a calming and carefully curated shopping experience that emphasises the comfort in a customer's visit. The different categories on offer include a butchery, seafood, a cheese cave, a café, and a bakery along with a wide selection of non-F&B goods which includes household, electronics, and even pet essentials.

Sustainability

Among the industry's leaders in sustainability, Grandiose remains at the forefront. In addition to being the first retail chain to completely replace single-use plastic bags with free-of-cost paper bags, Grandiose works to continually add more initiatives to its extensive sustainability portfolio. Through initiatives such as these, consumers are encouraged to consume sustainably while promoting environmentally friendly habits. In addition to banning single-use plastic shopping bags, Grandiose has also invested in shopping trolleys made of recycled ocean plastic, as well as low energy fridges and freezers.

Grandiose Al-Qana is situated close to The National Aquarium Abu Dhabi, which is the largest aquarium in the Middle East and is home to 46,000 animals spread across 10 zones and shares a similar vision in terms of sustainability.

About Grandiose Supermarket

Grandiose Supermarkets are premier food and grocery multi-format stores offering an unparalleled retail experience through its hypermarkets, supermarkets, and neighbourhood convenience stores across the UAE.

Grandiose’s main aim is to uplift the shopping experience entirely in the supermarket consumer industry, whether in-store or online while uplifting the customer experience. They will soon be launching upcoming stores in Victory Heights, Sports City, Dubai and in Barsha 1 opposite to Mall of the Emirates while being steadfast in their vision of expansion.

Grandiose Supermarkets feature a mix of leisurely F&B experiences along with high-quality grocery essentials bringing to life the True Family Value promise. The brand embraces responsible retailing while focusing on health, wellness and eco-friendliness and had won the Most Admired Retailer of Food and Grocery at the Middle East Retail Forum 2020. Grandiose Supermarket has 18 stores operating across the Emirates of Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Ras Al Khaimah.