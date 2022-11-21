Dubai, UAE - November 21, 2022: Grandiose Supermarket has been awarded the Most Admired Retailer of the Year within Food & Grocery category at the Images RetailME Awards, an annual industry gathering held alongside the Middle East Retail Forum (MRF). The premium retail brand is part of the multi-business conglomerate Ghassan Aboud Group, an eminent player in the food value chain that includes catering, distribution, eB2B digital platform and the upcoming Abu Dhabi Food Hub – KEZAD.

Grandiose Supermarket received this significant accolade for its remarkable expansion and consistent efforts in offering an exceptional customer experience. The homegrown supermarket chain is one of the fastest-growing retailers in the UAE. During Q4 2022, Grandiose Supermarket has been implementing bullish expansion plans, with the opening of 12 new outlets scheduled by the end of the year. Additionally, the environmentally conscious and sustainability-driven supermarket plans to add over 15 new stores in 2023.

On receiving the award, James Scott, CEO of Grandiose Supermarket, said, “It is an honour to receive this prestigious title that is a testament to our ongoing expansion and growing customer loyalty. We would also like to take this opportunity to thank our customer community for their continued love and support. This win gives a further boost to our fantastic team to continue our growth plans for the coming years. We remain committed to offering unparalleled grocery shopping experience and be the preferred destination for diverse communities to come and shop together.”

Grandiose Supermarket is built on the value proposition of premium and responsible retailing, creating a family destination, and offering true family value promise. Catering to the thriving neighbourhood and beyond, Grandiose has elevated the grocery retail experience by bringing higher accessibility of a premium grocery experience to every major neighbourhood in Dubai and Abu Dhabi. The premium grocery retail chain aims to become the foremost premium grocery retailer in the UAE.

Images RetailME Awards is a benchmark in the Middle Eastern Retail Fraternity and recognises those that have managed to elevate the retail offerings both individually and collectively, adopted digitisation and advanced processes to deliver unimaginable outcomes, and have shifted their mindsets to reimagine values, goals, and orientations.

About Grandiose Supermarket

Grandiose Supermarkets are premium food and grocery multi-format stores offering an unparalleled retail experience through its hypermarkets, supermarkets, and neighbourhood convenience stores across the UAE.

The vision of the supermarket chain is to uplift the shopping experience in the supermarket consumer industry, whether in-store or online. By the end of 2022, Grandiose Supermarket will have 30 operational outlets across Dubai and Abu Dhabi.

Grandiose Supermarkets feature a mix of leisurely F&B experiences along with high-quality grocery essentials bringing to life the True Family Value promise. The brand embraces responsible retailing while focusing on health, wellness and eco-friendliness and has won the Most Admired Retailer of Food and Grocery at the Middle East Retail Forum 2022.

For more information, please visit: www.grandiose.ae

About Ghassan Aboud Group

Ghassan Aboud Group (GAG) is an international conglomerate headquartered in the United Arab Emirates, with offices in Australia, Belgium, Jordan and Turkey. Established in 1994 by Ghassan Aboud, entrepreneur and philanthropist, the group has evolved from its early foundations in the automotive industry to a conglomerate holding some of the most well-entrenched businesses in multiple sectors in the region and beyond.

GAG affiliates operate in activities ranging from Automotive, Retail, Food, Media, Hospitality, Logistics, Healthcare, and Digital eB2B Platforms. The Group’s automotive business vertical is engaged in activities across the value chain, including trading of both new and used vehicles, spare parts, and lubricants to over 100+ countries, automotive logistics and B2B digital marketplaces. In its relentless pursuit to add significant value to the economic development, the Group has taken major strides to provide innovative products, services, and experiences to customers, partners, clients, and communities. For more information, visit https://gagroup.net/