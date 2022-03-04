After a successful inaugural year in 2021, Grandiose Supermarket is bringing back its Women Only, Management Trainee Program for a second year on International Women’s Day. The MTP program is a 6-month plan open for candidates across the UAE, who can sign up to learn about the retail industry. Candidates require no previous retail experience and fresh graduates are welcome to apply as well.

In 2021, the program saw over a dozen candidates who joined the Grandiose team in learning the ins and outs of retail management. At the end of the program, nearly 50% of the candidates were absorbed into the business and continue to grow and excel under the Grandiose name.

Grandiose works to provide current and potential employees with a plethora of learning opportunities for growth and advancement within the company. By designing this program specifically for women, Grandiose continues to pursue its goal of being an equal opportunity employer.

Joumana Al Barazi, Store Manager of Grandiose Marina Walk said, “I applied and was selected to participate in Grandiose’s training program last year. It was 6 months of intensive courses and workshops that really challenged me and taught me a lot about the world of retail. At the end of the program, I was inducted into the company and today I am a Store Manager for one of their key locations in Dubai. There is a lot more potential for growth but I will always look back and think of the MTP program as an ideal stepping stone into the world of retail.”

International Women’s Day is about recognizing the efforts of women across the world and continuing to work to create better, equal opportunities for them. The MTP program is Grandiose’s way of ensuring that women are given an increasing number of opportunities to explore the potential they already have.

Several Grandiose Supermarkets are currently led by female store managers in the following areas:

Sports City Umm Suqeim Marina Walk Zabeel extension Address Downtown Mina Wasl Masdar City Grandiose Retail(all stores) - Hygiene Manager

Applications for the MTP program are still open and interested candidates can apply by reaching out to the team at careers@gagroup.net.

-Ends-

About Grandiose Supermarkets

Grandiose Supermarkets are premier food and grocery multi-format stores offering an unparalleled retail experience through its hypermarkets, supermarkets, and neighbourhood convenience stores across the UAE.

The family is at the core of everything Grandiose does offering the best value through products, experiences, and services. Grandiose Supermarket embraces responsible retailing focusing on health and wellness and promoting eco-citizenship. Grandiose won the Most Admired Retailer of Food and Grocery at the Middle East Retail Forum 2020,

With new stores in Arjan, Barsha South and Majan, Al Barari, Grandiose now operates 16 supermarkets in the UAE:

Dubai Locations - Marina Promenade, Marina Walk, Umm Suqeim 1, Silicon Oasis, Barsha 1, Dubai Mall, Sports City, Address Downtown, Jumeirah 2, Mina Al Wasl Dubai, Arjan, Majan.

Abu Dhabi Locations - Corniche Road (Abu Dhabi South) Masdar City and Reem Island (Abu Dhabi) and Ras Al Khaimah - Grove Village.