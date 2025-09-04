Dubai, United Arab Emirates: The Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City Hotel in Dubai, has been awarded Green Globe certification’s Gold rating, a premier worldwide certification and improvement programme developed especially for the travel and tourism industry.

The hotel’s management team ensured that the property complied with or exceeded, more than 380 rigorous sustainability indicators, during an independent audit and assessment by Green Globe’s preferred partner in the Middle East, UAE-based, sustainability consultancy Farnek.

The results so far have been remarkable. Between 2021 and 2024, the hotel has reduced its energy and water consumption by 7.8% and 21.9% respectively. Total utility costs were reduced by 9.4% and CO2 emissions from utilities were lowered by 5.7%. In addition, CO2 emissions by guests over the same period, fell significantly by 37.1%.

Alfio Bernardini, General Manager, Grand Plaza Movenpick Media City said, “We are delighted to have been awarded the prestigious Green Globe certification, for the fifth successive year. This clearly reflects our commitment and continuous efforts to reduce our impact on the environment."

“We have established comprehensive sustainability targets across energy, water, fuel, carbon, and waste management and robust monitoring systems are in place to track progress and drive continuous improvement through corrective actions."

“In addition, we have implemented a combination of active and passive energy-saving measures to enhance energy efficiency. Some of our notable passive strategies include the use of fixed solar film in our signature Bytes restaurant and designated hotel parking areas, along with the application of low-VOC, high-gloss paints to enhance natural lighting and further reduce energy use.”

Farnek’s dedicated consultancy supported the hotel throughout the Green Globe auditing process as well as conducting an ASHRAE Level 2 Energy Audit which provides hotel management with a breakdown of energy consumption by end-use, identifying specific areas for improvement, and estimating costs and savings for Energy Efficiency Measures. Farnek also set up a carbon offset programme for the hotel’s own business travel.

Muna Al Nahdi, Head of Sustainability & Consultancy, Farnek, said, “Achieving Green Globe’s Gold rating demonstrates a long-term commitment to continuous sustainability performance. The entire management team at the Grand Plaza Movenpick, are committed and fully aware of their responsibility for the environment they operate in and that message is regularly conveyed to staff, guests and the local community.”

Located in Dubai’s vibrant Media City, the five-star Grand Plaza Movenpick, inspired by Middle-Eastern culture, has 235 luxury hotel rooms and suites offer stunning views of the Palm Jumeirah and Emirates Golf Club.

It’s state-of-the-art convention centre can accommodate up to 800 guests in addition to nine smaller meeting rooms. In terms of dining experiences, the hotel offers a diverse range of international cuisine and entertainment across five restaurants, lounges and bars.

Having signed its original partnership agreement with Green Globe in 2009, Farnek has subsequently certified well over 100 hotels and leisure facilities in 38 cities across the MENA region, enabling members to save in excess of 180 million kWh of energy, worth over $20 million and more than two million cubic metres of water valued at approximately $5 million.

About Green Globe Certification

Green Globe is the worldwide sustainability system based on internationally accepted criteria for sustainable operation and management of travel and tourism businesses. Operating under a worldwide license, Green Globe is based in California, USA and is represented in over 83 countries. Green Globe is an Affiliate Member of the United Nations World Tourism Organization (UNWTO).

About Farnek

Farnek is the leading provider of sustainable and technology-driven Facilities Management in the United Arab Emirates. Established in the UAE since 1980, Farnek Services LLC is a Swiss-owned independent facilities management company.

With a skilled workforce of more than 10,000 employees, Farnek delivers professional Facilities Management services to across several sectors; Aviation, Hospitality, Banking, Retail, Shopping Malls, Telecom, Residential, Commercial, Infrastructure, Government, Education, Leisure and Entertainment.

