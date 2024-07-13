Dubai, UAE: We are thrilled to announce the grand opening of the Emirates Government Services Hub, the UAE’s first VIP hub, bringing together all essential government services in one place. Owned by H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum, a member of the Dubai Royal family, the EGSH office at the Art of Living Mall Al Barsha was officially inaugurated on July 11.

About EGSH

EGSH offers clients the convenience of accessing all necessary government and semi-government services in a single day and within a single establishment, thus saving valuable time that would otherwise be spent navigating multiple official institutions sequentially. These include the procedures required for obtaining an Emirates ID, company registration, opening bank accounts, securing property deals via a trustee office, and many more.

At the inauguration, H.H. Sheikh Mohammed Bin Maktoum Bin Juma Al Maktoum stated, «The Emirates Government Services Hub recognizes the importance of providing both locals and expats with streamlined access to essential government services. This hub not only saves valuable time but also enhances the overall experience of living and working in Dubai. By consolidating these services under one roof, we are setting a new benchmark for efficiency and convenience, ensuring that all residents can focus on what truly matters.»

How EGSH Works

From the client’s perspective, the Emirates Government Services Hub provides a concierge-level service designed to handle all paperwork tasks efficiently and stress-free within a single day. Specialists from various departments deliver personalized attention and expert assistance, ensuring a seamless experience. By purchasing full membership, clients gain access to premium, queue-free services at any time, further enhancing their convenience and satisfaction.

Government Branches operating at the Emirates Government Services Hub - Dubai Economy

- Road Transport Authority

- Tas-heel Center

- Amer Center

- Dubai Health Authority

- Dubai Courts

- Real Estate Services Trustee

- Real Estate Registry

For more information, please contact: press@egsh.ae

EGSH official website: https://egsh.ae/