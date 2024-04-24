Dubai, UAE: Grand Millennium Business Bay is thrilled to share its outstanding achievements in the 2024 Travelers’ Choice Awards by TripAdvisor

The hotel secured the #17 position among the Top Luxury Hotels in the World, an exceptional feat that highlights its commitment to unparalleled service. Furthermore, it claimed the #6 spot among the Top Hotels in the Middle East and the #2 position among Luxury Hotels in the Middle East, a true demonstration of its unwavering dedication to excellence.

Exceptionally, Grand Millennium Business Bay has maintained its status as the #1 Hotel in Dubai on TripAdvisor for an uninterrupted period of 508 days, reaffirming its unparalleled reputation for exceptional guest experiences.

These prestigious accolades recognize the highest level of excellence in travel, celebrating hotels that go above and beyond to deliver exceptional guest experiences.

Out of over 8 million listings worldwide, fewer than 1% achieve the distinction of being named Best of the Best winners. Grand Millennium Business Bay has not only attained this remarkable milestone but has also been honoured in three categories, solidifying its position as a leader in luxury hospitality.

Commenting on this remarkable achievement, Andrea Strim, General Manager of Grand Millennium Business Bay stated, "This recognition is a testament to the dedication and commitment of our colleagues, partners, and leadership team. We are immensely proud of our accomplishments and remain committed to setting new standards for luxury hospitality globally."

The hotel has seen a remarkable journey over the past 12 months, overcoming challenges and positioning itself as an elite destination in the hospitality industry. The General Manager added, "We are gradually overcoming challenges and starting to position the hotel into the elite league of hospitality worldwide; proudly remarking on the 'worldwide' aspect."

This achievement not only reflects the hotel’s commitment to service excellence but also highlights its ability to inspire others in the industry. Grand Millennium Business Bay extends its gratitude to its committed colleagues, business partners, valued guests, and the leadership provided by the Chairman.

-Ends-

Website: https://www.millenniumhotels.com/en/dubai/grand-millennium-business-bay-dubai/