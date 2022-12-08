Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates: The Times Higher Education (THE) has published its annual Graduate Employability Rankings and Abu Dhabi University (ADU) has been ranked best in the United Arab Emirates for this important yardstick for effective education. THE surveys over 1,600 institutions in nearly 100 countries and has rated ADU top in the UAE, 2nd in the GCC and 3rd in the Arab region. These results place ADU well within the top 250 universities worldwide that THE has cited for the value of its graduates an elite group of institutions led by the Massachusetts Institute of Technology and Oxford University. ADU has ranked 179th among these world-leading institutions.

Following on the University’s business and economic subjects being ranked best in the UAE, joint 2nd in the Arab region and among the top 175 globally in the Times Higher Subject Rankings, and an overall 301-350 position in the THE World University Rankings, the outstanding performance in the Global Employability Rankings consolidates Abu Dhabi University’s position not only among the elite institutions in the Arab region, but also one that is internationally respected.

Commenting on this outcome, ADU Chancellor Professor Waqar Ahmad noted: “Abu Dhabi University (ADU) excels in teaching, research and student experience. Times Higher World University Rankings place our teaching and research influence among the very best in the Arab region and our US accrediting body, the State of California’s Western Association of Schools and Colleges, has commended us for our ‘putting students first philosophy’. The global employability rankings published now confirm what UAE and regional employers already know that ADU graduates are among the best of any alumni across the world. We remain committed to developing talented young people capable of transforming organizations in and beyond the UAE.”

ADU holds numerous prestigious international accreditations both at the program and the university level. ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and postgraduate programs in engineering and the built environment, business and management, media and education, law and health sciences. ADU Provost, Professor Thomas Hochstettler, noted: “We transform young people’s lives and prepare them to excel in further studies and employment. Irrespective of the subject of study, our mantra is that our graduates will have technical, interpersonal and leadership skills to perform outstandingly well in the world of work on day one. Key employability skills including familiarity with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the use of technology, are built into every major and consolidated in master’s and doctoral programs.”

The University invests heavily in co- and extracurricular activities including participation in clubs and societies, volunteering, internships, student exchange programs and sports and regards these as essential to the development of employability skills. Employment support is provided to graduates through the University’s employability and alumni relations office.

Ms Dana Saleh, the lead on employability at ADU, commented: “Employers are part of the Abu Dhabi University family. We work hand in glove with them to ensure that our programs are both academically rigorous and produce graduates able to move into employment with confidence. Although a young university, ADU is proud that our alumni are already holding prestigious senior positions in government and the private sector. Based on employer surveys, these rankings are a testament to the respect in which employers hold the University and our graduates. We will commit to justifying their confidence in Abu Dhabi University.”

The THE Global Employability Rankings represent the results of a survey of recruiters at top companies globally and focus on recruiters’ views on universities that are best at preparing graduates for the workplace. Employers vote for universities in their own countries and if they recruit globally in other countries. Only the top 250 universities globally are listed in the rankings.

Universities from 44 countries are represented among the top 250 institutions listed including 9 institutions in the Arab region.

Abu Dhabi University (ADU) is one of the region’s leading academic institutions and one of the UAE’s top three universities according to the Times Higher Rankings, working in line with the UAE Government’s National Agenda to deliver internationally accredited academic programs and world class research. Established in 2003, with campuses across Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Al Ain, and Al Dhafra, the University has a total enrollment of over 7,500 students from over 100 nationalities. Structured into Colleges of Arts and Sciences, Business, Engineering and Health Sciences, ADU offers over 50 undergraduate and graduate programs across a wide range of disciplines.

Abu Dhabi University is known for its cutting-edge, internationally accredited programs, additionally, ADU’s graduates are highly employable and work in high jobs and further studies with the university and other prestigious institutions. ADU provides its diverse faculty and students with world-class resources, facilities and learning opportunities that foster innovation and support researchers in the production of knowledge and research-based problem solving. The University enjoys strong international collaborations with leading academic institutions and with public and private sector organizations. With institutional accreditation from the US-based Western Association of Schools and Colleges’ Senior College and University Commission (WASC), ADU is ranked 301-350 universities in the world according to the 2023 Times Higher Education World University rankings and received 5 stars in the 2022 QS Stars rating. Abu Dhabi University is among the top three universities in the UAE in holding prestigious accreditations at institutional, college or subject level.

