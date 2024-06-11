The ticket is inclusive of :

Full day zoo access

Animal Presentation of your choice

Free Meal of your choice

Free Heat Gear

Free Ice Cream of your choice!

And tons of fun at wildlife AC walkway

Abu Dhabi – This Eid Al Adha, Emirates Park Zoo & Resort, a premier destination for wildlife enthusiasts in the UAE, is excited to announce a special offer for all guests. From June 15th to 19th, visitors can revel in the festivities with a special all-inclusive experience priced at just 80 AED.

Indulge in the zoo's remarkable indoor air-conditioned wildlife walkway, ensuring a comfortable visit even in the peak of summer. Your day will be complemented with a complimentary delicious meal, free heat gear to keep you cool, and a refreshing ice cream treat. Moreover, guests can select a complimentary animal presentation, enhancing their wildlife adventure.

This Eid offer is tailored to deliver a memorable and enjoyable day for all visitors. With the convenience of online ticket purchases, planning your visit is effortless, allowing you to seize this limited-time promotion.

Celebrate Eid Al Adha with Emirates Park Zoo & Resort and craft enduring memories with loved ones. As this is an online exclusive offer, for more details and to secure your tickets, please visit www.emiratespark.ae. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to immerse yourself in a day of wonder and excitement at the zoo!

About Emirates Park Zoo & Resort

Emirates Park Zoo & Resort in Abu Dhabi, globally acclaimed for its wildlife haven, is a unique attraction. Holding prestigious awards such as best zoo operator in the Middle East and full institutional memberships such as WAZA (The World Association of Zoos and Aquariums) and AZA (The Association of Zoos & Aquariums), the facility seamlessly integrates a zoo, resort, veterinary clinic, retail store, restaurant, cafe, catering, and pet hotel. The visitors can witness around 250 species, comprising 1,125 fascinating animals, ranging from majestic mammals, diverse birds, and intriguing reptiles to enchanting aquatic life. From mighty elephants to tiny wonders like snails, the collection offers a diverse and captivating experience. The diverse animal encounters such as breakfast with giraffes, lunch with big cats and dinner with majestic elephants, each encounter is uniquely tailored to visitors' delight. Last but not least, guests engage in conservation education through interactive exhibits, guided tours, and educational programs, ensuring a memorable retreat. Promoting animal welfare awareness and actively engaging in conservation research to safeguard wildlife at the zoo is at the heart of our mission. Explore the wonders of nature and wildlife at your convenience throughout the week from 9 AM to 9 PM.

