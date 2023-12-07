Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA) has approved OYO as one of the private entities for the audits of housing properties managed by private organisations and individuals

The Audit will cover adherence to local regulations and safety standards, creating a secure environment for both guests and hosts

A recent Knight Frank report says that under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is expected to have 310,000 hotel rooms by 2030 with an investment size of $110 billion

Riyadh. The Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs and Housing (MOMRA) has awarded the global travel-tech firm, OYO Rooms the mandate for a comprehensive audit of hotels, apartments, and other residential units offering accommodation to employees working in private organisations or for individuals. OYO will certify housing units that adhere to MOMRA’s regulatory standards. The Ministry started auditing housing properties in January 2020 to ensure the highest standards of accommodation quality for the country's labor force.

Under this initiative, both private organizations and individuals employing more than 20 workers are mandated to provide suitable accommodations for their employees, particularly if they do not receive a housing allowance.

Audits are conducted annually, and housing licenses remain valid for a year.

These audits assess various aspects of worker accommodations, including safety, hygiene, and overall quality. In December 2020, the government granted permission for private entities to conduct housing audits on behalf of MOMRA to fast-track the process.

OYO has developed a dedicated mobile application aimed at streamlining and simplifying the audit process for housing units in Saudi Arabia in accordance with the standards set by MOMRA. It has a user-friendly interface equipped to support real-time data capture, photo documentation, secure data storage, and instant updates. Its primary aim is to ensure that housing facilities meet the highest standards of quality, safety, and compliance with regulations while maintaining complete transparency.

If an organization has some quality or compliance gaps, OYO also advises on corrective steps helping them achieve conformance with MOMRA standards within a timebound period. It ensures that all properties adhere to local regulations and safety standards, creating a secure environment for both employees living in the housing units and their respective organisations.

OYO has successfully completed comprehensive audits for residential units providing accommodations to employees from organizations such as McDonald's, Al Mraie, IKK Group, Al Bawani, Pepsi Al Jomaih, Saudi Logistics Services, and Al Majal.

Besides the process audits contract, OYO has approximately 50 hotels across Saudi Arabia and planning to add more hotels in major business and leisure destinations.

Vision 2030, an initiative launched by His Royal Highness Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman, seeks to transform Saudi Arabia into a global investment powerhouse and a hub for trade and innovation. OYO's partnership underscores its commitment to contributing to the development of Saudi Arabia's tourism and hospitality sector as a key element of this transformative vision.

Speaking on the development, Mohannad Bazerbashi, Country Head, OYO Saudi Arabia said "We are excited to partner with the Ministry of Municipal, Rural Affairs, and Housing in Saudi Arabia on this pioneering initiative. OYO is committed to setting new standards for quality and safety in the hospitality sector. This collaboration aligns perfectly with our mission to provide delightful stays for guests and empower property owners. We look forward to working closely with the Ministry to create a more vibrant and attractive tourism landscape in the Kingdom."

Mr. Abdulaziz Younis, Staff Housing Officer, Riyadh International Food (McDonalds) said "The app's efficiency and transparency helped us to swiftly secure our license, ensuring compliance with MOMRA standards. It's a great help for anyone looking to streamline their operations in the Kingdom".

A Knight Frank report says that under Vision 2030, Saudi Arabia is expected to have 310,000 hotel rooms by 2030 with an investment size of $110 billion. Saudi Arabia's hotel segment is projected to generate $2.51 billion in revenue this year and is expected to reach $3.02 billion by 2027. This underscores the opportunities within the hotel industry, emphasizing the need for expedited governmental approvals to facilitate the swift commencement of these hospitality establishments.

This partnership reaffirms OYO's dedication to improving the hospitality ecosystem supporting the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia in its vision to become a premier travel destination. OYO remains committed to providing quality and affordable stays for travelers while driving economic growth through its collaborative initiatives.

